Hledaczvirat, which launched in 2025, connects shelters, rescue groups, and reputable breeders with loving families. The online service makes the adoption process more simplified, speedy, and accessible, at no additional cost. Hledaczvirat also distributes animal welfare content and builds a larger community of animal welfare organizations across the Czech Republic.

"We don't just run a website,” says Hledaczvirat’s Martin Chalupa. “We build a community that provides an equal chance for every animal to find a safe and caring home.”

Hledaczvirat’s cybersecurity needs

As a small non-profit run by volunteers, Hledaczvirat could not afford to use its limited resources to tackle cybersecurity risks, such as DDoS attacks, an influx of spam, malicious bot traffic, and data breaches. But the organization clearly needed support: floods of traffic in 2025 led to excessive load on the organization’s servers, which caused significant latency spikes and short website outages.

The impact of cybersecurity vulnerabilities goes beyond an inaccessible website. “We worry about the reputational damage that any security incident could cause. Trust is everything in the animal welfare community,” said Aneta Růžičková from Hledaczvirat.

Joining Project Galileo to support animal adoption

Hledaczvirat immediately benefited from joining Project Galileo, with its website’s load times improving dramatically. The organization takes advantage of several Cloudflare services, including:

Cloudflare’s Content Delivery Network (CDN): Improves the speed and reliability of the website, creating a smoother online experience for adopting families to browse animal profiles.

Improves the speed and reliability of the website, creating a smoother online experience for adopting families to browse animal profiles. Web Application Firewall (WAF): Safeguards against common attacks and blocks suspicious traffic. The Cloudflare dashboard shows Hledaczvirat how much malicious traffic is being blocked, giving volunteers peace of mind and the ability to focus on supporting animal welfare.

Safeguards against common attacks and blocks suspicious traffic. The Cloudflare dashboard shows Hledaczvirat how much malicious traffic is being blocked, giving volunteers peace of mind and the ability to focus on supporting animal welfare. Zero Trust Network: Handles volunteers’ authentication to internal systems, ensuring unauthorized users cannot access sensitive information about rescue groups, breeders, shelters, animals, and new families.

“Cloudflare's support has genuinely been a game-changer for us,” Chalupa said. “It allows a small non-profit to operate with the security infrastructure of a much larger organization, and that directly translates to more animals finding homes.”