How to secure AI systems

Artificial Intelligence Security: Protecting Your AI Systems

Artificial intelligence (AI) has become an essential technology for organizations of every size and in every industry. In fact, in early 2025, 71% of organizations reported they were already using generative AI (GenAI) regularly.

As organizations race to integrate AI into everything from customer service to cybersecurity, attackers work just as feverishly to exploit the new systems, data flows, and decision-making logic those AI-powered systems create.

AI security is no longer a theoretical concern; it’s a practical imperative. Protecting models, data, and infrastructure means preserving the trustworthiness of the very systems that increasingly power business, government, and research.

Why it’s important to secure AI systems

AI expands the attack surface

Traditional applications have well-defined boundaries: web servers, APIs, and user interfaces. AI systems, however, introduce a web of new surfaces that can be probed and exploited:

Models : Trained weights can leak proprietary knowledge or be reverse-engineered to reveal intellectual property.

Trained weights can leak proprietary knowledge or be reverse-engineered to reveal intellectual property. Training data: Often collected from multiple sources, datasets may contain sensitive or toxic content, or be intentionally poisoned by attackers.

Often collected from multiple sources, datasets may contain sensitive or toxic content, or be intentionally poisoned by attackers. APIs : Model endpoints exposed for inference are often inadequately authenticated, allowing malicious queries, excessive usage, or model extraction.

Model endpoints exposed for inference are often inadequately authenticated, allowing malicious queries, excessive usage, or model extraction. Inference pipelines: The process of connecting inputs, preprocessing, model calls, and outputs can create pathways for injection attacks or data exfiltration.

AI systems are high-value targets

AI systems do increasingly important work, and that makes their inputs and outputs appealing targets. Attackers target AI models and applications to steal or replicate intellectual property, corrupt decision pipelines, leak sensitive information, and undermine public confidence in AI-powered services. The more an organization depends on AI, the more critical it becomes to secure it like any other crown-jewel asset.

What are the top AI security risks?

While AI systems inherit many traditional IT risks, they also introduce new ones specific to their design and operation.

Shadow AI

Shadow AI refers to the use of AI tools or systems outside formal IT oversight, just as “shadow IT” once described unsanctioned cloud apps. Outside of standard IT procurement, employees experiment with external GenAI tools, connect them to internal data sources, or even deploy their own open-source models on local servers. Without visibility, organizations cannot enforce consistent controls or compliance, leaving gaps for adversaries to exploit.

Data poisoning

Data poisoning happens when an attacker alters a model’s training data to manipulate its outputs. It’s a particularly problematic issue for securing large language models (LLMs), which are trained to comprehend and create human language text.

The goal of data poisoning is to manipulate model outputs in the attacker’s favor or to degrade the model’s overall performance. The effects may not be immediately visible, but poisoned data can undermine both performance and trust over time.

Adversarial attacks

Even a well-trained model can be tricked. Attacks might introduce perturbations — small, carefully crafted changes — to input data to trick the model. Adding a few random pixels to a photo of a stop sign, for example, could lead an image recognition model to misidentify it. In natural-language models, slightly rephrased prompts might elicit unauthorized or harmful outputs.These modifications are often imperceptible to humans, but they may be enough to cause the model to make incorrect predictions or classifications.

Prompt injection and manipulation

GenAI models are uniquely susceptible to prompt-based attacks. A malicious user can craft instructions that override system prompts, leak internal data, or manipulate behavior. Examples include:

Indirect prompt injection , where external content (a webpage or document, for example) contains hidden instructions. Prompt injection is often the most prominent type of LLM attack, according to the Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP).

, where external content (a webpage or document, for example) contains hidden instructions. Prompt injection is often the most prominent type of LLM attack, according to the Open Web Application Security Project (OWASP). “Jailbreak” prompts that trick models into ignoring safety rules.

that trick models into ignoring safety rules. Long-term memory poisoning in autonomous AI agents.

Amplification of traditional threats

AI doesn’t replace conventional cybersecurity problems — it magnifies them. For example, because AI relies on vast ecosystems of data providers, model repositories, pretrained weights, and open-source libraries, AI systems can be susceptible to supply chain attacks.

Attackers are now using AI to enhance their own operations. GenAI models can quickly craft massive amounts of convincing phishing emails or deepfakes. Reinforcement-learning agents can optimize lateral-movement strategies in networks. Even DDoS attacks can be tuned using AI models that predict defensive responses.

Five ways you can secure your AI systems

Securing AI systems requires a holistic approach that addresses assets, data, access, and policy. Here are five essential steps:

1. Inventory AI assets

You can’t protect what you don’t know exists. The first step is comprehensive visibility into both the AI tools employees are using and the AI components integrated into applications:

Catalog all models in development and production, whether in the cloud, on premises, or embedded in applications.

in development and production, whether in the cloud, on premises, or embedded in applications. Track associated metadata: training datasets, APIs, dependencies, and maintainers.

training datasets, APIs, dependencies, and maintainers. Include third-party AI services and integrations, which may have their own exposure profiles.

Automated discovery tools or an AI security posture management platform helps identify “shadow AI” instances, model versions, and data flows across environments.

2. Assess risk in your AI environment

Once you have an inventory of the models, data sources, and AI applications in use in your organization, you can assess each component for vulnerabilities and misconfigurations. Common risks include:

Model risks: exposure of weights, insecure endpoints, susceptibility to inference attacks

exposure of weights, insecure endpoints, susceptibility to inference attacks Data risks: leakage of personally identifiable information (PII), regulatory non-compliance, use of data from unverified sources

leakage of personally identifiable information (PII), regulatory non-compliance, use of data from unverified sources Pipeline risks: poor sanitization of input data, lack of isolation between data stages (collection, preparation, input, processing, and output)

poor sanitization of input data, lack of isolation between data stages (collection, preparation, input, processing, and output) Infrastructure risks: weak authentication, unpatched systems, and excessive permissions

Every organization has its own level of risk tolerance and approach to mitigating risk. As a rule, though, you should approach AI risk as rigorously as you do software vulnerability management — scanning, prioritizing, and remediating weaknesses.

If your firm or agency is still developing its understanding of AI risk, model frameworks from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) are useful resources.

3. Safeguard data from leakage

Because models learn from and sometimes reproduce training data, protecting that data is fundamental. Key practices include:

Classifying data: Label sensitive data and restrict its use in model training.

Label sensitive data and restrict its use in model training. Implementing differential privacy: Add controlled noise during training to obscure individual data points.

Add controlled noise during training to obscure individual data points. Encrypting pipelines: Protect data in transit and at rest with strong encryption.

Protect data in transit and at rest with strong encryption. Monitoring outputs: Detect potential leakage of confidential information in model responses or embeddings.

In regulated industries like healthcare and finance, apply data-minimization principles — e.g., train on only what you need — and maintain audit logs of data sources and transformations.

4. Adopt stronger access controls

Access management for AI systems should mirror that of critical applications, but extend to new layers:

Require role-based access control (RBAC) for model deployment and inference.

Use API gateways and authentication tokens to restrict inference endpoints.

Isolate environments for development, testing, and production.

Monitor privileged users who can retrain or modify models, as their actions may have cascading effects.

Multi-factor authentication (MFA), key rotation, and fine-grained logging are vital to prevent both external breaches and insider misuse.

5. Enforce consistency at the policy level

AI introduces unique governance challenges. Consistent policies and practices can help embed security and ethical considerations in models themselves and user interactions. Consider implementing:

Model lifecycle governance: Define policies for data sourcing, model retraining, and decommissioning.

Define policies for data sourcing, model retraining, and decommissioning. Prompt management: Enforce restrictions on system prompts, context injection, and tool access.

Enforce restrictions on system prompts, context injection, and tool access. Cross-team alignment: Coordinate among data science, DevSecOps, and compliance teams so that standards remain consistent.

Policy enforcement can be automated through configuration-as-code, continuous compliance scanning, and integration with continuous integration and continuous delivery (CI / CD) pipelines. The goal is to make security an inherent property of the AI system — not an afterthought.

How you can use AI to enhance your overall security

AI can also be a powerful defender. Properly secured and governed, AI-powered cybersecurity solutions can help you detect, respond to, and even anticipate threats more effectively than ever.

Detect threats at scale

AI excels at pattern recognition. Modern security operations centers (SOCs) are deploying models to:

Identify anomalies in network traffic or user behavior

Detect zero-day attacks through behavioral baselining

Correlate alerts across multiple telemetry sources

GenAI extends this by providing natural-language interfaces to query complex datasets, turning raw telemetry into actionable intelligence in seconds.

Automate responses

Automation reduces response time and human fatigue. With AI-driven security orchestration, automation, and response platforms:

Routine incidents (such as quarantining endpoints or resetting credentials) can be handled autonomously.

Playbooks can be generated dynamically based on evolving threat intelligence.

LLMs can summarize incidents for analysts, improving triage efficiency.

AI-driven automation frees human analysts to focus on higher-value investigation and strategic defense.

Practice predictive security

Beyond detection, AI enables a proactive stance. Predictive security uses AI to forecast potential vulnerabilities or attack paths before bad actors exploit them.

Applying predictive analytics to configuration data can reveal systems drifting toward risky states. Generative simulations can model how attackers might move laterally through your environment. Historical breach data can inform risk scoring, prioritizing patch management and defense investments. Over time, these insights can shift your AI security posture from reaction to preemption.

Bolster human security teams

AI models should augment human expertise, not replace it. With AI, analysts who are overwhelmed by alerts and logs can shift their focus to the big picture.

Conversational assistants allow analysts to query incidents in natural language. Pattern recognition models offer context enrichment, automatically linking threat indicators to known techniques or campaigns. AI copilots can elevate junior analysts to near-expert levels of performance through guided recommendations.

The result is a security team that’s faster, better informed, and more resilient — leveraging the same AI revolution that adversaries are attempting to exploit.

How Cloudflare can help

With Cloudflare AI Security Suite, leaders get the visibility tools and security controls to protect teams and AI tools with simplicity and consistency. This platform consolidates connectivity, network security, application security, and developer tooling into a single solution that lets you stay ahead of threats by making faster, smarter security decisions throughout the AI lifecycle.

Learn more about how to secure AI systems with Cloudflare AI Security Suite.

FAQs

