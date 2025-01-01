Sign up

Bring the Heat

An exclusive incentive for Cloudflare's strategic Public Sector partners

Ignite your earnings

And earn a Lava Lamp by connecting us with key clients

We're excited to announce the "Bring the Heat" campaign, a special opportunity for our valued strategic Public Sector partners to earn $1,000 and a Lava Lamp. Leverage your network and connect Cloudflare representatives with potential clients to claim your bounty.

At Cloudflare, we're all about innovation, even our random number generation is a little different! Did you know we sometimes use the mesmerizing patterns of lava lamps to help generate unpredictable numbers? It's just one of the many unique ways we ensure security.

Lava lamp

How to earn your bounty

Circle numeric one orange background
Schedule & complete a meeting

Arrange and attend a discovery call or meeting with a decision-maker at the Director level or above from a company listed in Cloudflare's Targeted Account List.*

Circle numeric two orange background
Submit a deal registration

Submit a Cloudflare deal registration of $40K or more using the code FY25-Q4-AMER-NAMER-Partner-Engagement-PAR-Bring-The-Heat-PUBSEC (SEs and Reps are eligible for $1,000 each)

Circle numeric three orange background
Claim your reward

Once the deal registration is approved, complete this form to claim your reward.

Fill out form

Bring the Heat

This is a fantastic opportunity to strengthen your relationship with Cloudflare and benefit financially from your connections

Special offer ends December 31, 2025.

( * )Both you and a Cloudflare representative must be present, and the meeting should focus on a detailed discussion of Cloudflare’s solutions. Both rep and SE will get a lava lamp.