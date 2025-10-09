The Intelligent Age?

We may be forging ahead into an “intelligent age,” driven by the rapid advancements of AI and quantum computing. But while these technologies promise innovation, they also introduce unprecedented complexity and security challenges.
This special edition of theNET magazine offers executive insights to help you navigate this rapidly shifting landscape. Discover how to:
  • Reimagine cyber resilience with outcome-based continuity
  • Regain control of AI crawlers and build a permission-based Internet
  • Prepare for quantum threats by adopting post-quantum cryptography
  • Optimize software purchases amid AI disruption
By embracing a proactive, "builder" mindset, your organization can transform emerging challenges into opportunities for growth and innovation. Get the magazine to learn efficient, effective strategies for thriving in the intelligent age.

