Silent, State-sponsored attacks

Volt Typhoon, a state-sponsored actor, has successfully compromised multiple infrastructure providers and poses a significant threat to today's businesses. With a focus on espionage, this threat group employs stealthy, living-off-the-land techniques to access, exploit, and disrupt operational technology (OT) assets.

In our latest Threat Advisory Report, you’ll learn more about Volt Typhoon's advanced tactics, essential considerations to help your business prepare, and how to prioritize protections against stealthy cyberattacks.

Industries targeted:

Communications

Energy

Transportation systems

Water and wastewater systems

Locations targeted: