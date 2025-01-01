The Canva graphic design platform is used by tens of millions of people worldwide. As the company has hired more employees and outsourced more work to third-party developers, IT managers needed a better way to authenticate users and track app usage.



Canva adopted Cloudflare Access to provide secure access to internal apps. The company has improved security, eliminated the inefficient use of shared passwords, and avoided development of an internal identity and access management system. Cloudflare Access has made employee and contractor onboarding and offboarding easier and more secure.



