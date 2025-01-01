Web security for remote workers with Cloudflare

Simple malware protection enforced with exceptional speed and consistency around the world

Protect “work-from-anywhere” users from malware, ransomware, and other online threats while safeguarding your organization’s data, finances, and reputation.

Bolster your threat defense by starting with DNS filtering and progressively layer full secure web gateway (SWG) controls and visibility wherever your users are — all without disrupting their productivity.

THE CLOUDFLARE DIFFERENCE
Mitigate Internet risks

Stop malware infections, data leaks, phishing, and more. Stay ahead of the evolving threats with dynamic, built-in threat intelligence.

icon scale aqua
Enable growth and productivity

Scale protections across your remote and hybrid workforce. Improve user experiences with fast, unintrusive filtering and deliver 100% uptime.

Automatic Platform Optimization
Simplify security operations

Decrease manual effort by automating policy workflows. Reduce mean time to detect (MTTD) and respond (MTTR). Embrace a “set and forget” configuration.

Security Shield Protection Icon
Consolidate to reduce costs

Replace legacy tools with cloud-native security. Reduce the number of vendors and contracts to lower CapEx and total cost of ownership (TCO).

HOW IT WORKS

Filter and inspect web activity

Single Vendor SASE launch / promotion

Regain visibility and enforce consistent protections across your remote workforce — modernize Internet security with capabilities from Cloudflare’s Security Service Edge (SSE) platform.

  • DNS filtering: Block harmful and inappropriate content to mitigate risk and enforce acceptable use policies.
  • SWG: Proxy and inspect all L4–L7 Internet traffic in a single pass with DNS / IP / port / protocol filters and HTTPS / SSH content controls.
  • Natively integrated remote browser isolation (RBI): Insulate local devices from malware by running all browser code on Cloudflare’s low-latency global network.
  • Natively integrated data loss prevention (DLP): Detect and block sensitive data in HTTP(S) traffic and files.
See SASE reference architecture
Single Vendor SASE launch / promotion
Bouvet uses Cloudflare to secure Internet and cloud access

Bouvet, a Scandinavian IT and digital communications consultancy, sought a simpler, more consolidated approach to protect its hybrid workforce.

Today, the company uses Cloudflare to shield remote and office users from online threats with services like DNS filtering, SWG inspection, RBI, and more.

In the process, Bouvet has been able to replace legacy tools and enforce consistent Internet security policies across 2300 employees and 17 offices in Norway and Sweden with a single vendor.


“We depend on Cloudflare to reduce our attack surface by securing our ports, filtering threats, and cleaning up our traffic.”

— Security Operations Lead, Bouvet

Ready to simplify how you protect your remote workers on the web?

Contact us
WHY CLOUDFLARE

Simple, fast web security backed by mass-scale threat intelligence

Migrate to Cloudflare starting with DNS filtering for quick time to value — then build your web security approach on that foundation.

Simple, flexible management

Multiple deployment options with and without a device client. One policy manager for DNS, HTTP, DLP, and isolation policies.

Performance acceleration rocket orange
Consistent enforcement

Superior remote user experiences with a global network that is approximately 50 ms from ~95% of Internet users.

GPU icon
Mass-scale threat intelligence

AI-backed threat-hunting models informed by Cloudflare’s visibility into approximately 8 trillion queries per day.

Shield with arrow icon
One platform, one network

Consolidate SSE / Zero Trust capabilities on Cloudflare’s unified platform and control plane.

Getting Started

Resources

Solutions

Community

Support

Company

© 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.Privacy PolicyTerms of UseReport Security IssuesTrademark