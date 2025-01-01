Sign up

Cisco Umbrella vs. Cloudflare One

Replace Umbrella with Cloudflare One for DNS filtering and accelerate your journey to Zero Trust SSE

Stop relying on costly, complex, and fragmented Cisco security and switch to Cloudflare for DNS filtering.

Simplify operations day-to-day and your architecture long-term by unifying security across web, SaaS, and private apps on one platform and global network.

HOW IT WORKS: DNS FILTERING

Best-of-breed for DNS filtering

Layer protections for office and remote users with controls you are familiar with from Cisco Umbrella. Achieve quick time-to-value, whether you prefer to ‘set and forget’ or to customize.

  • Block domains and IPs by security, content, and application categories
  • Encrypt all DNS requests over HTTPS (DoH) or over TLS (DoT)
  • Route DNS queries to custom resolvers for granular controls
  • Via our API, automate with Terraform or manage parent-child accounts
Common use cases
Filtering
Block Internet threats

Prevent remote and office users from browsing to destinations with malware, ransomware, phishing, C2 & botnet, DNS tunneling, and other threats.

Support compliance

Meet legal requirements and standards for rigorous security from authorities like NIST and CISA in the US and the European Commission and ISO abroad.

performance validator
Enforce acceptable use policy

Block unwanted content to enforce your AUP and filter browsing on guest WiFi networks across retail, hospitality, and other physical locations.

HOW IT WORKS: Zero Trust / SSE

Accelerate security modernization

Cloudflare One Marketecture diagram

With Cisco, progressing towards a security service edge (SSE) approach requires expanding from Umbrella to Cisco Secure Access, a separate platform running on a separate architecture.

Streamline your journey with Cloudflare’s unified approach:

  • One policy manager across all SSE use cases
  • One network and control plane for global consistency.
  • All services are 100% cloud-native and built from the ground up on our network — not acquired and stitched together.
  • All services available across all 330+ network locations
Modernize faster. Explore Cloudflare today.

Compare capabilities

Based on publicly available information as of December 3, 2024
