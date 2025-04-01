theNet by CLOUDFLARE

Reimagining public sector’s digital future

Dan Kent — Field CTO for Public Sector, Cloudflare

Dan Kent analyzes emerging trends in cyber, AI, and other critical challenges facing public sector organizations. This series examines the continuous efforts to deliver new digital services to citizens and enhance operational efficiencies while protecting citizen data. With more than 30 years of experience in technology leadership roles that support public sector organizations, Dan has a deep understanding of their unique organizational requirements and strategies.

