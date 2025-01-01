Cloudflare simplifies access, authentication, authorization, and auditing for infrastructure targets (SSH, RDP) — without disrupting developer workflows.
Avoid the complexity of legacy privileged access management (PAM) or DIY solutions, with a simple, granular policy editor and audit logging built in.
Implement Zero Trust controls that don’t disrupt developer, DevOps, or site reliability engineering (SRE) teams’ native workflows.
Achieve secure developer access to infrastructure and broader VPN replacement through the same Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) service.
Cloudflare is natively rebuilding acquired technology1 from BastionZero into the existing ZTNA service to simplify operations for secure infrastructure access.
Create zero trust access policies for target machines and specify ports, protocols, and user connection context (e.g., root or ec2-user).
Maintain developer agility by fitting into their existing SSH workflows — no special CLIs or commands. Authenticate using identity and device context.
Provide browser-based RDP access for contractors and unmanaged devices through a high-performance proxy. No more Guacamole.
Support compliance auditing requirements by providing clear visibility and logging every end-user SSH command.
Cloudflare’s unified platform of cloud-native security and connectivity services is the ideal foundation for application, Internet, and infrastructure access:
Add new target resources and users quickly with unified management, flexible on-ramps, and intuitive automation through API and Terraform.
Deliver consistent, low-latency performance everywhere, with security services designed to run in all Cloudflare data centers.
Enhance your SASE implementation more efficiently with one control plane and composable, cloud-native services that you can deploy in any order.
Consolidate existing point solutions for public and private traffic, and accelerate your efforts to modernize security and networking.