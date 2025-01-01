A secure, scalable foundation for modern healthcare services

The NHS is rapidly digitising how patients access and experience care – from national platforms like the NHS App to joined-up local care pathways. But this transformation can’t come at the expense of resilience, privacy, or public trust.

As trusts, ICSs, and healthcare providers shift away from legacy, on-premises systems toward digital-first models of care, the challenge is twofold: modernise ageing infrastructure and reduce technical debt – all while protecting sensitive data.