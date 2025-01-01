In-app anonymous mode with Cloudflare

This mode protects users' IP addresses, allowing anonymous interactions with app features, as defined by the developer. It ensures that a key part of users' identities are protected without the developer ever needing to handle sensitive data directly instead of collecting and discarding user information. The result: app developers can simplify compliance and safeguard user privacy. This is made possible thanks to an API-level implementation where certain types of requests can be sent through an Oblivious HTTP (OHTTP) relay, an emerging IETF standard and is built upon standard hybrid public-key cryptography.