Cloudflare Launches Workers VPC and VPC Private Link, Unleashing Developers to Build Secure Cross-Cloud Applications

San Francisco, CA, April 11, 2025 – Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, today announced Workers VPC and Workers VPC Private Link, new solutions that enable developers to build secure, global cross-cloud applications on Cloudflare Workers. Now, developers can build business applications with their preferred platform – eliminating the barriers of existing infrastructure and legacy public clouds.

Many organizations today have Virtual Private Clouds (VPC) – secure, isolated networks within a public cloud where they can run and control things like servers, databases, and applications with customizable networking and access. However, VPCs have become restrictive for modern developers, preventing adoption of newer, best-in-class cloud products. Traditional VPCs require developers to take on complex networking projects in order to connect different environments and existing databases to modern compute platforms. Legacy clouds often charge substantial egress fees for moving data between regions or outside of the boundaries of the VPC, effectively trapping an organization’s data within it. Moving data between clouds can introduce complex security requirements, requiring higher cost and overhead for security teams. Today’s enterprises need a private, secure way to innovate and build with the best-in-class cloud platforms that developers prefer.

"We constantly hear from developers that they want the freedom to build with Cloudflare Workers, but legacy cloud providers make it challenging," said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. "Developers deserve to be able to build with whatever tools they want, no matter where their data lives or what infrastructure they rely on. With our expertise across networking, security and privacy, we have all the right pieces in place that make Cloudflare Workers the best place for developers to build and connect the next generation of applications."

Workers VPC and Workers VPC Private Link will enable organizations to build applications on Workers and still access their core business data, without compromising on security. Workers VPC is a modern approach to the traditional VPC model – built for a network and compute workloads that are not tied to a single region. It groups an application’s Cloudflare resources into isolated environments, where only resources within a Workers VPC can access one another. Workers VPC Private Link connects a Workers VPC to an external VPC in a public or private cloud to enable secure connectivity to resources as if they were in a single cloud environment, effectively creating a unified VPC across clouds. Together, these innovations will empower developers to build global apps on Workers that connect to legacy public clouds and traditional datacenters, making it simple for developers to access modern cloud resources in a way that scales.

Workers VPC and Workers VPC Private Link are built on the foundation of Cloudflare’s extensive private networking products and will be available later this year. Sign up here to learn more.

