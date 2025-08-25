Cloudflare Launches New Zero Trust Tools for Secure AI Adoption at Scale

San Francisco, CA, August 25, 2025 – Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, today announced powerful new capabilities for Cloudflare One, its Zero Trust platform, designed to help organizations securely adopt, build and deploy emerging generative AI applications. With these new features, Cloudflare is giving customers the ability to automatically understand, analyze and set controls on how generative AI is used throughout their organization – enhancing the productivity and innovation of their teams without sacrificing security or privacy standards.

Across every team – from finance and marketing to engineering and design – companies are using generative AI to work faster, streamline daily tasks, and create powerful new applications. However, this widespread adoption is frequently occurring without security or privacy in mind. For example, employees may accidentally paste confidential company information into chatbots, or engineers may deploy AI-driven apps without the input of their security teams. To prevent these risks, businesses need to understand and manage the use of AI so all employees can use it efficiently and safely—with security built in by default.

“Cloudflare is the best place to help any business roll out AI securely. We are the only company today that can offer the security of a Zero Trust platform with a full set of AI and inference development products—all backed with the scale of a global network,” said Matthew Prince, CEO and co-founder at Cloudflare. “The world’s most innovative companies want to pull the AI lever to move, build and scale fast, without sacrificing security. We are in a unique position to help power that innovation–and help bring AI to all businesses safely.”

Cloudflare is introducing AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM) into its Zero Trust platform to allow organizations to safeguard against a range of potential threats posed by the wide adoption of AI tools, enabling businesses to move faster with the confidence that AI is being used safely by all teams. Now, with the availability of all features, security teams will be able to:

Discover how employees are using AI : With Cloudflare’s new Shadow AI Report, security teams can get instant insights from their traffic to gain a clear, data-driven picture of their organization's AI usage. This granular view allows them to see not just that an employee is using an AI app, but which AI app, and what users are accessing it.

: With Cloudflare’s new Shadow AI Report, security teams can get instant insights from their traffic to gain a clear, data-driven picture of their organization's AI usage. This granular view allows them to see not just that an employee is using an AI app, but which AI app, and what users are accessing it. Protect against Shadow AI : Cloudflare Gateway makes it easy to automatically enforce AI policies at the edge of Cloudflare’s network, ensuring consistent security for every employee, no matter where they work. Security teams can choose to fully block unapproved AI applications, limit the types of data uploaded into AI applications, and complete reviews of AI tools, to ensure they continue to meet security and privacy standards.

: Cloudflare Gateway makes it easy to automatically enforce AI policies at the edge of Cloudflare’s network, ensuring consistent security for every employee, no matter where they work. Security teams can choose to fully block unapproved AI applications, limit the types of data uploaded into AI applications, and complete reviews of AI tools, to ensure they continue to meet security and privacy standards. Safeguard sensitive data without fully restricting AI usage : AI Prompt Protection allows security teams to identify potentially dangerous or risky employee interactions with AI models, and flag those prompts and responses. Policies can now be enforced inline at the prompt level to mitigate risk early on, and warn the employee about, or block them from, submitting sensitive data—like source code—being entered into an untrusted AI provider. This will give security teams the control they need to monitor company data that may be sent outside the organization, without fully restricting employees’ usage of AI tools.

: AI Prompt Protection allows security teams to identify potentially dangerous or risky employee interactions with AI models, and flag those prompts and responses. Policies can now be enforced inline at the prompt level to mitigate risk early on, and warn the employee about, or block them from, submitting sensitive data—like source code—being entered into an untrusted AI provider. This will give security teams the control they need to monitor company data that may be sent outside the organization, without fully restricting employees’ usage of AI tools. Gain visibility of AI model interactions with tools outside the business: Zero Trust MCP Server Control consolidates all MCP tool calls—a request from an AI model or application to a server to execute a specific task—into a single dashboard. This visibility ultimately allows all MCP traffic, regardless of origin, to be routed through Cloudflare for increased control and access management. Now, with centralized insights, security teams can set user-level policies at both the gateway and individual MCP server levels.

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) is the leading connectivity cloud company on a mission to help build a better Internet. It empowers organizations to make their employees, applications and networks faster and more secure everywhere, while reducing complexity and cost. Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud delivers the most full-featured, unified platform of cloud-native products and developer tools, so any organization can gain the control they need to work, develop, and accelerate their business.

Powered by one of the world’s largest and most interconnected networks, Cloudflare blocks billions of threats online for its customers every day. It is trusted by millions of organizations – from the largest brands to entrepreneurs and small businesses to nonprofits, humanitarian groups, and governments across the globe.

Learn more about Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud at cloudflare.com/connectivity-cloud. Learn more about the latest Internet trends and insights at https://radar.cloudflare.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

