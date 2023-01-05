Cloudflare Accelerates AI Agent Development With The Industry's First Remote MCP Server

Cloudflare’s Developer Platform and global network are the best place to build and deploy AI agents, removing cost and complexity barriers to making AI agents a reality

This Press Release is also available in 日本語, 한국어, Deutsch, Français, Español (Latinoamérica), Nederlands.

San Francisco, CA, April 7, 2025 – Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET), the leading connectivity cloud company, today announced several new offerings to accelerate the development of AI agents. Cloudflare now enables developers to easily build and deploy powerful AI agents with the industry’s first remote Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, generally available access to durable Workflows, and a free tier for Durable Objects. These offerings enable developers to build agents in minutes, rather than months, simply, affordably, and at scale.

AI agents – AI-enabled systems that can act autonomously, make decisions, and adapt to changing environments – represent the future of AI. AI agents have the potential to unlock massive productivity gains, and yet businesses are struggling to build agents that deliver real return on investment. Building agents require access to three core components: AI models for reasoning, workflows for execution, and APIs for access to tools and services. In order to build scalable agentic systems, organizations need access to a platform that can provide each of these components in a scalable, cost-efficient way.

“Cloudflare is the best place to build and scale AI agents. Period. The most innovative companies out there see that agents are the next big frontier in AI, and they’re choosing Cloudflare because we’ve got everything they need to move fast and build at scale on our Workers platform,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder and CEO of Cloudflare. “Cloudflare was built for this moment. First, we built the most interconnected network on the planet. Then, we built a developer platform that took advantage of that network to run code within 50 milliseconds of 95% of everyone online. And, we’re keeping our foot on the gas to give developers the best tools to build the future of agentic AI.”

With today’s announcement, Cloudflare's Developer Platform addresses some of the most critical challenges in building AI agents by:

Unlocking smart, autonomous actions with the industry’s first remote MCP server

MCP is a fast-growing open source standard that lets AI agents interact directly with external services. This shifts AI from simply giving instructions to actually completing tasks on a user’s behalf – whether that’s sending an email, booking a meeting, or deploying code changes. Previously, MCP has been limited to running locally on a device, making it accessible to developers and early-adopters but hindering wider, mainstream adoption.

Cloudflare is making it easy to build and deploy remote MCP servers on Cloudflare, so any AI agent can securely connect over the Internet and interact with services, like email, without the need for a locally hosted server. MCP servers built on Cloudflare can retain context, providing a persistent, ongoing experience for each user. And through partnerships with Auth0, Stytch, and WorkOS, Cloudflare is simplifying authentication and authorization that allows users to delegate permissions to agents, making secure agent deployment dramatically simpler.

Building intelligent, contextually aware AI agents with Durable Objects, now on free tier

Previously only available as part of paid plans, developers can now access Durable Objects on Cloudflare’s free tier, expanding broad and democratized access to a critical component for building agents. Durable Objects are a special type of Cloudflare Worker that combines compute with storage, allowing you to build stateful applications in a serverless environment without managing infrastructure. Durable Objects provide the ideal foundation for AI agents that need to maintain context across interactions, such as remembering past preferences or changing behavior based on prior events. Cloudflare’s network ensures Durable Objects scale out to millions of simultaneous customer interactions and can operate agents near the original request, ensuring each customer has a fast, low latency response.

Deploying durable, multi-step applications with Workflows, now generally available

Workflows allow you to build multi-step applications that can automatically retry, persist, and run for minutes, hours, days, or weeks. Workflows is now generally available, providing developers and organizations with a reliable way to build and manage multi-step applications infused with AI. For example, building an agent Workflow to book a trip would require searching for flights in a price range, which would require a persistent search over a certain predetermined time span. Then, once the flights have been found, an agent would purchase the flights with traveler information and a credit card. And finally, send confirmation to each traveler in the party.

Paying only for what you use, for the most cost-efficient AI deployment

AI inference is hard to predict and inconsistent in nature, unlike training, because it relies on human behavior, including the time of day and what action a person wants to take. With traditional hyperscalers, this requires organizations to prepare and provision for the highest level of capacity they can expect, even if that level only happens at peak times. Cloudflare's serverless platform automatically scales inference and AI agent resources based on demand, from zero to global scale in milliseconds. This ensures organizations only pay for what they use, dramatically reducing costs compared to traditional cloud deployments that require constant provisioning.

"Cloudflare offers a developer-friendly ecosystem for creating AI agents that includes a free tier for Durable Objects and serverless options for AI inference,” explains Kate Holterhoff, senior analyst at RedMonk. “These low-cost, easy-to-use options could empower more businesses to adopt and experiment with agentic AI."

Cloudflare has been a leader in making AI inference accessible, breaking down barriers that have kept AI out of reach for most businesses. Cloudflare has GPUs deployed across more than 190 cities globally, bringing AI as close to the user as possible for low latency experiences.

To learn more, please check out the resources below:

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE: NET) is the leading connectivity cloud company on a mission to help build a better Internet. It empowers organizations to make their employees, applications and networks faster and more secure everywhere, while reducing complexity and cost. Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud delivers the most full-featured, unified platform of cloud-native products and developer tools, so any organization can gain the control they need to work, develop, and accelerate their business.

Powered by one of the world’s largest and most interconnected networks, Cloudflare blocks billions of threats online for its customers every day. It is trusted by millions of organizations – from the largest brands to entrepreneurs and small businesses to nonprofits, humanitarian groups, and governments across the globe.

Learn more about Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud at cloudflare.com/connectivity-cloud. Learn more about the latest Internet trends and insights at https://radar.cloudflare.com.

Follow us: Blog | X | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “explore,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” or “continue,” or the negative of these words, or other similar terms or expressions that concern Cloudflare’s expectations, strategy, plans, or intentions. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the capabilities and effectiveness of Cloudflare’s Developer Platform and Cloudflare’s other products and technology, the benefits to Cloudflare’s customers from using Cloudflare’s Developer Platform and Cloudflare’s other products and technology, the potential opportunity for Cloudflare to attract additional customers and to expand sales to existing customers through Cloudflare’s partnerships with Auth0 and Stytch, Cloudflare’s technological development, future operations, growth, initiatives, or strategies, and comments made by Cloudflare’s CEO and others. Actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to, risks detailed in Cloudflare’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including Cloudflare’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 20, 2025, as well as other filings that Cloudflare may make from time to time with the SEC.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Cloudflare undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Cloudflare may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in Cloudflare’s forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on Cloudflare’s forward-looking statements.

© 2025 Cloudflare, Inc. All rights reserved. Cloudflare, the Cloudflare logo, and other Cloudflare marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Cloudflare, Inc. in the U.S. and other jurisdictions. All other marks and names referenced herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.