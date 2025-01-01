Sign up

Secure your internal systems with Interna packages. We offer 24/7 support and a 100% uptime guarantee, ensuring your enterprise is always protected and online.

Our Interna plans feature:

  • No charges for user bandwidth
  • Automatic WAN expansion with every license
  • An all-inclusive multimode CASB
Why Cloudflare Interna packages?

A simpler, more powerful model for adopting SASE

Ease of use orange
Never pay for user bandwidth

Connect your remote, hybrid, and branch users with a single per-seat price. You'll never see bandwidth charges for devices with our user agent installed.

Each license expands your WAN

Replace expensive WAN contracts. Every user license contributes to a shared bandwidth pool that connects your entire network of offices and data centers.

Orange icon of a globe
One global network, one price

Give every user a fast, low-latency connection. Access our entire global network* for one flat price, with no complex regional surcharges.

Simplified connectivity costs

Get unlimited software connectors and private interconnects to your clouds and data centers at no cost — we only charge for seats or bandwidth.

CASB icon orange
All-inclusive multimode CASB

Get unified data protection for all your SaaS applications. Includes unlimited API integrations and full coverage for data at rest and in transit.

Comprehensive outline - Icon
Premium DEM features

All advanced Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM) capabilities are part of your Interna Essentials package, not extra.

Reliable, enterprise-grade services

24/7 email and phone support

Award-winning, global, 24/7/365 email and emergency phone support (for Enterprise plans). Get on-demand resources, guides, and best-practice implementation tips.

Network scale orange
Massive network scale

Our global network spans over 330 cities and 120 countries. Operating within approximately 50 milliseconds of about 95% of the Internet-connected population globally.

Wrench icon
Ease of use and guided setup

The Cloudflare dashboard enables quick configuration — no code changes required. Enterprise plan holders get guided onboarding, training, and continued 24/7/365 support.

100% uptime

Enterprise plan holders get exclusive network prioritization — backed by dependable SLAs, 100% uptime, and reliable service you can trust.

