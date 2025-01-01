Sign up

Announcing Cloudflare pay per crawl beta

Empowering content creators and AI innovators alike

For publishers and content creators
For crawlers and AI companies

  • Stop scraping: Choose upfront to explicitly allow or deny AI bots from crawling your content.

  • Control access: Decide who can access your content and under what conditions.

  • New revenue stream: Generate income by charging companies for access to your content.

Apply for private beta access by filling out this form. Make sure to specify whether you're a publisher or a crawler.

