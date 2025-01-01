Cloudflare + Kyndryl

Kyndryl and Cloudflare help you streamline multi-cloud and direct-to-Internet strategies and improve agility and operational efficiency through a modernized network architecture. Together, we deliver an expertly guided network transformation journey that addresses your end-to-end secure connectivity and Zero Trust vision for all future digital and AI initiatives.
Backed by Kyndryl's experts and Cloudflare's technology, you can achieve global compliance, mitigate risks, and reduce the attack surface for apps, users, and threat vectors by up to 95%
Follow Kyndryl as your guide for achievable transformation supported by a ubiquitous, cost-effective Cloudflare network that is within 50ms of 95% of Internet users
Extend network security to offices and data centers by replacing traditional WAN with flexible WAN-as-a-Service and reduce network TCO by up to 50% with a single platform and interface.
With the growing complexity of multi-cloud networking and increasing network workload demands, Cloudflare and Kyndryl’s managed WAN-as-a-Service allows organizations to convert all their resources to cloud-native solutions. This allows them to retire expensive traditional hardware confidently.
Kyndryl’s end-to-end network transformation services deliver reliable and scalable network connectivity with consistent protection from any location with Cloudflare Zero Trust. Customers can safely enable remote access with centralized management, control, and network infrastructure visibility.
Network and edge consulting services are built on Kyndryl Consult frameworks, reference architectures, and best practices. The network transformation journey includes strategy, assessment, planning, and design services aligned with networking and edge infrastructure needs.
Simplify networking and security needs for AI by combining groundbreaking technology with expert services so customers can innovate with AI, protect AI investments, and streamline cloud and AI transformation. With Cloudflare Workers AI, developers can run AI models at the edge without worrying about infrastructure. Cloudflare Firewall for AI, DDoS, WAF, and API schema validation are also available to protect workloads and identify data loss, exposed private data, or misuse.