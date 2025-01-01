The future is now: Smarter app and security modernization for government

From legacy to lasting impact: Leadership lessons in modernization
Join Daniel Nuñez, Chief Information Security Officer at New York City Employees' Retirement System (NYCERS), as he shares lessons from leading major security programs across government, healthcare, and finance. Alongside Dan Kent, Public Sector CTO at Cloudflare, this webinar reveals how a platform-based strategy helps agencies simplify modernization, reduce risk, and stay prepared for emerging challenges.
This on-demand conversation blends real-world insights with forward-looking strategies for resilient, future-ready government IT.
What you’ll learn:
  • Why Zero Trust, cross-agency collaboration, and automation are essential to managing today’s evolving threats
  • How a unified platform helps IT teams accelerate modernization and respond to incidents with greater efficiency
  • Practical steps you can take now to prepare for AI-driven threats and technology shifts like quantum computing
Webinar - The future is now

Watch now

