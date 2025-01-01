What is a secure email gateway (SEG)?

A secure email gateway (SEG) is an email security product that uses signature analysis and machine learning to identify and block malicious emails before they reach recipients’ inboxes. They are important because email attacks, such as phishing, are some of the most common cyber threats organizations face.

SEGs work similarly to secure web gateways (SWGs) but focus on identifying threats in email traffic rather than a user's web browsing activity.

Originally, SEGs were designed to deal with email spam, which provides a large volume of samples with which to analyze and identify malicious content. Modern email threats are more targeted and sophisticated, and, in cases such as business email compromise (BEC) attacks, may not contain overtly malicious content like phishing links or malware. Modern SEGs use machine learning and threat intelligence to identify these more advanced attacks, as well as other novel threats.