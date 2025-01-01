Copy article link

How to choose a domain registrar

Every website needs a domain name. Domain names are purchased through domain name registrars. There are many domain name registrars on the market and they may seem, at first glance, to offer identical services. But buying a domain is a commitment to a recurring expense that can go up over time. And website owners need to make sure they can maintain control of their domain and stay secure in order to protect their online presence and brand. Given the stakes, it is crucial to select the best domain registrar for one's use case.

There are several factors to look for in a domain name registrar, including name availability, pricing, expiration periods, and security. Cost is probably the number one factor for most businesses and website operators, but these other areas (examined below) are also crucial.

What does a domain name registrar do?

Domain name registrars are businesses that enable people and organization to register domain names. The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) has authorized hundreds of companies to act as domain name registrars, each with its own unique pricing model, feature set, and security protocols.

When choosing a domain name registrar, consider the following:

Does the registrar offer the desired domain name?

Those looking to register a domain name (registrants) usually know the domain name they wish to register. When considering a registrar, they should first make sure the registrar offers the desired domain name. Not all registrars have access to the same top-level domains (‘.com’, ‘.net’, ‘.io’, ‘.biz’, and so on). A good registrar should have a user-friendly domain name search that can be used to confirm whether or not they can register a particular domain name.

Honest pricing is important

Some registrars offer excellent deals on domain name registrations, but be sure to read the fine print: Extras like domain renewal and private registration* may be unreasonably expensive, and sometimes even get bundled in. For users who buy domains at these low introductory prices, the best option is often to transfer the domain to another registrar for renewal in order to avoid an inflated renewal fee.

*A private registration is a privacy feature that allows users to register domains without having to publish personal information in ICANN’s WHOIS registry.

Beware of transfer fees

Once a domain name has been registered for 60 days, it becomes eligible for transfer to another registrar. Some registrars impose costly transfer fees to discourage customers from transferring their domains; this can place their customers in a difficult position if they decide they want to switch registrars and still keep their domain name. It is best to choose a registrar that either has a very minimal transfer fee, or none at all.

Look for expiration grace periods

Although most registrars offer auto-renewal services, they do not all offer a grace period for expired domain names. The grace period after expiration can help customers who missed the expiration deadline. This can even affect users who were on auto-renewal, if their credit card on file has expired.

Choosing a registrar with a grace period is essential for users who want to ensure that they do not lose their domains. It is also a good sign that the registrar is not trying to capitalize on expired domains; for more on this, see below.

Beware of registrars that capitalize on expired domains

When domain names expire, the standard practice for most registrars is to auction off those domains. Assuming the domain name is not highly sought after, the previous registrant can usually get their domain name back at a reasonable price.

But some registrars actually comb through their expired domains and set exorbitant prices if they think the previous registrant or someone else is willing to pay a high price for it. This predatory practice can cost the registrant thousands of dollars, and it is worth reading over customer reviews to see which registrars are engaging in this process.

Consider add-on requirements when registering a domain name

Many registrars offer their customers add-ons, including web hosting, private domain name registration, email hosting, SSL certificates, web security, content optimization, and web design services. Customers should consider which of these add-ons they are interested in when choosing a registrar. Some registrants prefer to get all of these services from more specialized vendors, while others prefer the convenience of using a single account with just one vendor.

Security matters: Protect against domain name hijacking

Domain name hijacking is the practice of changing the registration information of a domain name without the original registrant’s knowledge. It is a way of fraudulently taking control of a domain name, often with the intent of selling the domain back to the victim or a competitor.

Anyone concerned with domain name hijacking should thoroughly vet a registrar’s domain protection services and authorization methods for transfers. Some registrars offer extra layers of security (such as registry and registrar locks) and customized authentication processes to vastly increase the difficulty of a domain name hijack.

Consider the user experience

A registrar’s website should be easy to navigate and use. Actions like changing DNS records and transferring domains should be intuitive. Additionally, the registrar should provide good customer support. A prospective customer should be able to create a support query and see how the response time is before registering a domain. It's a good idea to look at the company’s knowledge base or other support documentation. User reviews can be helpful in assessing a registrar’s user experience as well.

Getting started with a domain registrar

The features outlined above should all be considered when choosing a domain name registrar. Customers should make note of features that matter the most to them in order to make an informed decision.

Note that Cloudflare offers a simple-to-use service, Cloudflare Registrar, that does not charge any markups or additional fees, selling domain names at cost.

