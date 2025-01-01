Copy article link

How to protect domains that do not send emails

Domains that do not send emails can still be used in email spoofing or phishing attacks, but there are specific types of DNS text (TXT) records that can be used to stifle attackers. Each of these records sets rules for how unauthorized emails should be treated by mail servers, making it harder for attackers to exploit these domains.

A DNS TXT record allows domain administrators to enter text into the Domain Name System (DNS). DNS TXT records are used for processes like email authentication because they can store important information that servers can use to confirm whether or not a domain has authorized an email sender to send messages on its behalf.

Examples of domains that do not send emails include domains purchased to protect a brand name or for a future business. Defunct, legacy domains also have no reason to send emails and could benefit from these types of records.

What are the different types of DNS TXT records used for email authentication?

There are three main types of DNS TXT records used for email authentication. Each of them differs slightly in how they work:

records list all of the IP addresses and domain names that are authorized to send emails on behalf of the domain. DomainKeys Identified Mail (DKIM) records provide a digital signature to authenticate whether or not the sender actually authorized the email. This digital signature also helps prevent on-path attacks, in which attackers intercept communications and alter messages for nefarious purposes.

What do these DNS records look like?

Because these DNS records all function slightly differently, each of their components are unique.

SPF

SPF records can be formatted to protect domains against attempted phishing attacks by rejecting any emails sent from the domain. To do so, an SPF record must use the following format.

v=spf1 -all

*Note, SPF records are set directly on the domain itself, meaning they do not require a special subdomain.

Here is what the individual components of this record mean:

v=spf1 lets the server know that the record contains an SPF policy. All SPF records must begin with this component.

lets the server know that the record contains an SPF policy. All SPF records must begin with this component. The indicator -all tells the server what to do with non-compliant emails or any senders that are not explicitly listed in the SPF record. With this type of SPF record, no IP addresses or domains are allowed, so -all states that all non-compliant emails will be rejected. For this type of record, all emails are considered non-compliant because there are no accepted IP addresses or domains.

DKIM

DKIM records protect domains by ensuring emails were actually authorized by the sender using a public key and a private key. DKIM records store the public key that the email server then uses to authenticate that the email signature was authorized by the sender. For domains that do not send emails, the DKIM record should be configured without an associated public key. Below is an example:

Name Type Content *._domainkey.example.com TXT v=DKIM1; p=