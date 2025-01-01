What is Anonymous Sudan?

Anonymous Sudan is a hacker group that has launched DDoS attacks against western organizations and governments. Learn how they operate and how to protect your organization from DDoS attacks.
After reading this article you will be able to:
Copy article link
Anonymous Sudan is a hacker group that has participated in a variety of distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks against targets in Sweden, Denmark, America, Australia, and other countries since early 2023. While the group claims to be based in Sudan and has been known to target so-called “anti-Muslim activity,” its actual origins are unclear, with threat researchers identifying possible logistical and ideological links to Russia.
Anonymous Sudan has used public warnings and other forms of propaganda to attract widespread attention. With that said, the group is only the latest of many to employ DDoS attacks, and organizations can protect themselves following a standard set of DDoS mitigation best practices.
As mentioned, Anonymous Sudan’s origins and motives are so far unclear.
The group claims to be a group of Sudanese grassroots hacktivists who target countries and organizations engaging in self-described “anti-Muslim activity.” Examples of such attacks include the following:
However, Anonymous Sudan has also collaborated with pro-Russian attack groups like Killnet to attack organizations for other reasons. Examples of such activity include the following:
For these reasons — along with signals like the languages Anonymous Sudan communicates in and the attack infrastructure they have used — some threat researchers believe the group originates from or is supported by Russia.
Efforts to learn more about the group’s origins and motives are still ongoing. At times, the purported reasons for Anonymous Sudan's attacks remain unclear, as was the case with their March 2024 attacks on the French government.
Note: While Anonymous Sudan shares a name with the longstanding attack group Anonymous, the latter claims to have no connections to the former.
Anonymous Sudan primarily uses DDoS attacks, which flood an organization’s website and/or web infrastructure with floods of malicious traffic. Without proper protection in place, too much DDoS traffic can overwhelm a website’s ability to respond to legitimate requests, leaving actual users unable to access it.
Anonymous Sudan has employed a variety of attack tactics since its emergence in early 2023. Several repeating patterns include these:
DDoS mitigation is the practice of protecting websites and web infrastructure from DDoS attacks. Organizations can help protect themselves from large DDoS attacks — including those launched by Anonymous Sudan — with best practices like these:
Learn about DDoS mitigation strategies in more detail.
Cloudflare offers Layer 3-7 DDoS protection that helps organizations monitor, prevent, and mitigate attacks before they reach targeted applications, networks, and infrastructure. Cloudflare also offers a WAF, along with other critical services for secure application delivery.
Learn more about Cloudflare’s application and network layer DDoS mitigation services. And if your organization is under an active attack, visit our Under Attack page for prompt diagnosis and support.