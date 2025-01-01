Updates and announcements
Welcome to AI Week 2025
We’re seeing AI fundamentally change how people work across every industry. Customer support agents can respond to ten times the tickets. Software engineers are reviewers of AI generated code instead of spending hours pounding out boiler plate code. Salespeople can get back to focusing on building relationships while their tedious follow up, and administration is handled automatically. At Cloudflare, we are committed to helping companies build world class AI-driven experiences for their employees and customers.
Beyond the ban: A better way to secure generative AI applications
Generative AI tools present a trade-off of productivity and data risk. Cloudflare One’s new AI prompt protection feature provides the visibility and control needed to govern these tools, allowing organizations to confidently embrace AI.
Cloudflare Launching AI Miniseries for Developers (and Everyone Else They Know)
AI Avenue tackles fears, showcases AI's potential, and highlights positive human augmentation stories, even allowing hands-on interaction.
Unmasking the Unseen: Your Guide to Taming Shadow AI with Cloudflare One
Don't let "Shadow AI" silently leak your data to unsanctioned AI. This new threat requires a new defense. Learn how to gain visibility and control without sacrificing innovation.
Best Practices for Securing Generative AI with Cloudflare SASE
This guide provides best practices for Security and IT leaders to securely adopt generative AI using Cloudflare’s SASE architecture as part of a strategy for AI Security Posture Management (AI-SPM).
ChatGPT, Claude, & Gemini security scanning with Cloudflare CASB
GenAI tools bring power — and risk. Cloudflare CASB now scans ChatGPT, Claude, and Gemini for misconfigurations, sensitive data exposure, and compliance issues, helping organizations adopt AI with confidence. Read the docs
Securing the AI Revolution: Introducing Cloudflare MCP Server Portals
We’re excited to announce Cloudflare MCP Server Portals are now available in Open Beta. MCP Server Portals are a new capability that enable you to centralize, secure, and observe every MCP connection in your organization. This feature is part of Cloudflare One, our secure access service edge (SASE) platform that helps connect and protect your workspace. Read the docs
Introducing Cloudflare Application Confidence Score For AI Applications
Cloudflare will provide confidence scores within our application library for Gen AI applications, allowing customers to assess their risk for employees using shadow IT.
Block unsafe prompts targeting your LLM endpoints with Firewall for AI
Cloudflare's AI security suite now includes unsafe content moderation, integrated into the Application Security Suite via Firewall for AI. Built with Llama, it detects and blocks harmful prompts before they reach your AI applications.
How we built the most efficient inference engine for Cloudflare’s network
Existing LLM serving engines aren’t efficient enough when deployed across a globally distributed network, so we built our own, in rust. Infire is an LLM inference engine that employs a range of techniques to maximize resource utilization, allowing us to serve AI models more efficiently and with better performance for Cloudflare workloads.
AI Gateway now gives you access to your favorite AI models, dynamic routing and more — through just one endpoint
AI Gateway simplifies AI app development with unified billing, secure key storage, and dynamic routing. Gain observability and control over costs, API keys, and traffic, connecting to major AI providers through a single endpoint.
State-of-the-art image generation Leonardo models and text-to-speech Deepgram models now available in Workers AI
We're expanding Workers AI with new partner models from Leonardo.Ai and Deepgram. Start using state-of-the-art image generation models from Leonardo (Phoenix, Lucid Origin) and real-time TTS and STT models from Deepgram (Nova 3, Aura 2). Build full-stack, low-latency AI applications, all hosted on Cloudflare's global network.
How Cloudflare runs more AI models on fewer GPUs: A technical deep-dive
In order to support a growing catalog of AI models while maximizing GPU utilization, Cloudflare built an internal platform called Omni. This platform uses lightweight isolation and memory over-commitment to run multiple AI models on a single GPU, allowing us to serve inference requests closer to users and improve overall availability across our network.
A deeper look at AI crawlers: breaking down traffic by purpose and vertical
We are extending AI-related insights on Cloudflare Radar with new industry-focused data and a breakdown of bot traffic by purpose, such as training or user action. These new views help website owners better understand the impact of AI crawlers.
Make Your Website Conversational for People and Agents with NLWeb and AutoRAG
Bring conversational search to your website so people and AI agents can ask natural language questions and get direct answers. With NLWeb, an open project by Microsoft, and Cloudflare AutoRAG, conversational search is now a one-click setup for your website.
Evaluating image segmentation models for background removal for Images
An inside look at how the Images team compared dichotomous image segmentation models to identify and isolate subjects in an image from the background.
The next step for content creators in working with AI bots: Introducing AI Crawl Control
Cloudflare launches AI Crawl Control (formerly AI Audit) and introduces easily customizable 402 HTTP responses. Instead of blocking crawlers outright, content creators can now send "Payment Required" responses with custom messages, creating direct communication channels for AI partnerships
The age of agents: cryptographically recognizing agent traffic
Cloudflare now lets websites and bot creators use Web Bot Auth to segment agents from verified bots, making it easier for customers to allow or disallow the many types of user and partner directed bots the explosion of AI agents has created.
Cloudy Summarizations of Email Detections: Beta Announcement
We're now leveraging our internal LLM, Cloudy, to generate automated summaries within our Email Security product, helping SOC teams better understand what's happening within flagged messages.
Cloudflare is the best place to build realtime voice agents
We're at a critical inflection point where conversational AI is moving from experimental demos to production-ready systems. If you’re already a developer in the real-time AI ecosystem, we want to build the best building blocks for you to get the lowest latency at a global scale.
Troubleshooting network connectivity and performance with Cloudflare AI
Troubleshoot network connectivity issues by using Cloudflare AI-Power to quickly self diagnose and resolve WARP client and network issues.
The crawl-to-click gap: Cloudflare data on AI bots, training, and referrals
By mid-2025, training drives nearly 80% of AI crawling, while referrals to publishers (especially from Google) are falling. GPTBot and ClaudeBot surged, Amazonbot and Bytespider collapsed, and crawl-to-refer ratios show AI consumes far more than it sends back.
Automating threat analysis and response with Cloudy
Cloudy now supercharges analytics investigations and Cloudforce One threat intelligence! Get instant insights from threat events and APIs on APTs, DDoS, cybercrime & more. Powered by Workers AI, Cloudy makes threat investigations faster, clearer, and more actionable than ever.
AI Week 2025: Recap
How do we embrace the power of AI without losing control?
That was one of our big themes for AI Week 2025, which has now come to a close. We announced products, partnerships, and features to help companies successfully navigate this new era.