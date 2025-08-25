Support

Welcome to AI Week

Kenny Johnson, Sharon Goldberg, Taylor Smith

Monday August 25, 2025 - 9:00 AM (PT)

AI Avenue Youtube Channel/Series Launch

Craig Dennis, Peter Saulitis

Monday August 25, 2025 - 9:30 PM (PT)

Zero Trust MCP Server Control

Kenny Johnson, Dina Kozlov

Tuesday August 26, 2025 - 9:00 AM (PT)

Securing employee access to AI with Cloudflare SASE

Alex Dunbrack, Noelle Kagan, Warnessa Weaver, Sharon Goldberg

Tuesday August 26, 2025 - 9:30 AM (PT)

Prevent model poisoning with Firewall for AI

Radwa Radwan

Tuesday August 26, 2025 - 10:00 AM (PT)

Introducing new models and tools for Workers AI and AI Gateway

Taylor Smith, Michelle Chen

Wednesday August 27, 2025 - 9:00 AM (PT)

Two new ways to get better visibility and control of AI crawlers

Martin Sanchez, Will Allen, David Belson

Thursday August 28, 2025 - 9:00 AM (PT)

Make your website conversational for people and agents with NLWeb and AutoRAG

Anni Wang

Thursday August 28, 2025 - 9:30 AM (PT)

New use cases for Cloudflare’s AI Agent

AJ Gerstenhaber, Harsh Saxena, Ayush Kumar

Friday August 29, 2025 - 9:00 AM (PT)

Debugging WARP issues with AI

Chris Draper, Koko Uko

Friday August 29, 2025 - 9:30 AM (PT)

