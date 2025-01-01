Cloudflare DNS vs. Google Cloud DNS

Cloudflare DNS is an authoritative DNS service that offers significantly better query response performance than Google Cloud DNS. Coupling that performance with robust security and unparalleled redundancy, Cloudflare DNS is a better choice for most organizations.
Accelerate web experiences with Cloudflare:
Cloudflare DNS is a key offering in Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud — a unified platform of cloud-native services that facilitates fast, secure connections among users, websites, and infrastructure. The platform is built on a global network that spans more than 335 cities around the world.
The Cloudflare authoritative DNS service enables your organization to benefit from exceptional performance, high availability, and robust security no matter where you and your users are located.