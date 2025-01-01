Cloudflare DNS vs. Google Cloud DNS

Cloudflare DNS delivers superior performance, high availability, and robust security
Cloudflare DNS is an authoritative DNS service that offers significantly better query response performance than Google Cloud DNS. Coupling that performance with robust security and unparalleled redundancy, Cloudflare DNS is a better choice for most organizations.

Cloudflare DNS is a key offering in Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud — a unified platform of cloud-native services that facilitates fast, secure connections among users, websites, and infrastructure. The platform is built on a global network that spans more than 335 cities around the world.

The Cloudflare authoritative DNS service enables your organization to benefit from exceptional performance, high availability, and robust security no matter where you and your users are located.

Cloudflare DNS

Google Cloud DNS

Performance

Delivers ultra-low-latency response times that are more than 3x faster than Google.

While advertising low latency, Google Cloud DNS delivers performance that is consistently poorer than Cloudflare DNS.

Pricing

Offers Free, Pro, Business, and Enterprise plans to support a wide range of organizations.

Has only one pricing plan, which includes charges per zone per month with fees for the numbers of queries.

Redundancy

Provides DNS services in 335 cities around the world, helping ensure fast resolution and high availability.

Supports DNS services in far fewer edge locations than Cloudflare.

Security

Includes integrated security features such as DDoS protection, DNSSEC, DNS Firewall, and access control.

Offers DNSSEC and access control, but no DDoS protection.

Accurate as of July 2024
Cloudflare vs. Google DNS FAQs

