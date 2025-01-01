RightBlogger delivers robust site performance to global users and protects AI tools with Cloudflare

RightBlogger was founded in 2023 by two bloggers who wanted to provide other content creators with everything needed to research, produce, and promote content. The company offers a rich portfolio with more than 80 AI-powered tools that empower people to write engaging articles, conduct strategic keyword research, and more. Users across the US, western Europe, and India are readily adopting these tools to create new content and optimize their marketing workflows.

“RightBlogger offers the tools we wish we had — but couldn’t always afford — when we started as content creators,” says Ryan Robinson, co-founder and head of marketing.

From the beginning, delivering exceptional performance to users has been the highest priority — and also an increasing challenge. While the company’s database and servers are located in the US, RightBlogger has a large and growing customer base on the other side of the planet. The team needs to deliver results from AI-powered tools fast, no matter where users are located.

Building RightBlogger with Cloudflare — and delivering exceptional performance

Past experiences with Cloudflare led RightBlogger founders Ryan Robinson and Andy Feliciotti to build their company website on the platform. “I use Cloudflare for every project I create online,” says Feliciotti, RightBlogger’s co-founder and head of product. “So it was an easy decision to use Cloudflare for RightBlogger.”

The team capitalized on Cloudflare’s pay-as-you-go model, which enables even small businesses like RightBlogger to instantly access a wide range of performance and security services. From the outset, RightBlogger benefited from Cloudflare’s massive content delivery network (CDN), which maximizes site responsiveness by caching frequently requested content close to users.

“Performance is why Cloudflare is such a huge part of our business,” says Feliciotti, “Our entire application is based on JavaScript, so we can cache nearly everything. Approximately 70% of the traffic to RightBlogger is currently cached via Cloudflare. The caching makes it really easy for us to optimize performance for our global users.”

Safeguarding lead generation — and avoiding costly attacks

Cloudflare capabilities also play an essential role in the company’s lead-generation process, particularly by protecting both rightblogger.com and Ryan Robinson’s blog site, ryrob.com. Ryan’s blog offers a variety of free, AI-based blogging tools and drives numerous qualified leads to RightBlogger every month.

Using the Cloudflare Web Application Firewall (WAF) and Cloudflare Turnstile, the team wards off attackers and secures those critical lead-generation tools. “Our free tools attract 500,000 requests per month — and that includes requests from a lot of bad actors,” says Feliciotti. “With the Cloudflare WAF and Turnstile, we can stop real-time threats and enable actual users to explore the free tools.”

Meanwhile, Cloudflare Analytics helps pinpoint potential threats before they impact websites. For example, the team logs API requests for their free tools. If they see too many requests in a short period of time, they know there might be a problem.

“Cloudflare Analytics helps us quickly determine whether traffic is coming from a single IP address or a single country,” says Feliciotti. “One day we discovered that there were a few IP addresses hitting a particular API — an API from a vendor that would charge us or lock us out for excessive usage. Because we spotted the issue early, we were able to mitigate the issue fast, without incurring additional costs.”

Similarly, the RightBlogger team can avoid the disruptions and high cloud costs that might result from a DDoS attack. “A DDoS attack could lead to a huge bill from our cloud host,” says Feliciotti. “By using Cloudflare’s built-in DDoS capabilities, we can block those attacks. As a result, we can keep delivering high availability while avoiding surprising bills.”

“All of Cloudflare’s capabilities add up to a seamless, successful lead-generation process,” says Robinson. “Cloudflare has been essential for helping us generate around 100 leads a day on autopilot.”

Delivering frictionless, reliable user experiences

The RightBlogger team aims to deliver a positive experience at every step of the customer journey, from exploring the company’s website to capitalizing on AI functionality. Avoiding frustration for users as they initially visit the site is an important objective. “Cloudflare Turnstile removes a lot of friction for the user,” says Feliciotti. “We can make sure our users are real people without forcing them to go through a frustrating CAPTCHA process.”

To help enhance engagement with RightBlogger site visitors, the team integrates live-streaming and video-on-demand content on the homepage. Cloudflare Stream helps simplify video encoding, storage, and delivery of that content. In the future, the team plans to use Stream to support educational courses they will launch.

As users start working with AI tools offered by the team, Cloudflare AI Gateway minimizes latency. “AI Gateway caches about 10% of the API requests for Ryan’s site, which helps deliver a responsive experience when people are accessing the free tools,” says Feliciotti. “Cached results are nearly instant, approximately 99% faster than LLM-generated responses. Users can just click a button and results instantly load.”

Caching those requests helps save money. “We are saving 10% of the costs for OpenAI per month by using caching through Cloudflare AI Gateway,” says Feliciotti.

AI Gateway also helps the team handle any user issues with the AI tools that might emerge by showing logs of individual AI requests, including the user prompt, model response, provider, timestamp, request status, and more. “The ability to review logs is a huge benefit,” says Feliciotti. “Our AI tools can generate specific content formatting and layouts for users. But LLM outputs are often unpredictable, and they might not produce the layouts that users expect. If we get a user complaint, we can use auditing capabilities within AI Gateway to quickly figure out what is going wrong and then fix the prompting.”

Streamlining management and tapping into self-service resources

Cloudflare’s self-service model enabled the two-person RightBlogger team to get started with their sites quickly and add new capabilities easily. “Cloudflare is a really great home base to begin building any type of online project because there are so many useful tools all under the Cloudflare umbrella,” says Robinson. “They are a technology company designed around helping you do more versus just selling you stuff.”

Now these two content creators can handle a wide variety of management tasks quickly and efficiently, without any additional staff. “With Cloudflare, we can set up a new lead-gen website in under 10 minutes,” says Robinson. “It is much faster and easier than using typical hosting providers.”

When the team needs assistance, it’s simple to find the information and support they need, right away. “The Cloudflare technical docs are a big part of how we learn about new features and address any issues,” says Feliciotti.

Planning for the future with Cloudflare

Looking ahead, the RightBlogger team plans to expand their usage of multiple Cloudflare services. For example, the team expects to increase their use of Cloudflare Workers AI. “So far, we are using Workers to generate AI-based images. The image generator we chose is definitely a step ahead of what we were using previously,” says Feliciotti. “As Cloudflare starts to offer more, larger AI models, we’ll consider moving AI capabilities over from OpenAI.”

The team will likely also extend their use of Cloudflare Argo Smart Routing, which optimizes routing of traffic across the global network. “We started using Argo for Ryan’s site, and the users in India saw a 30–35% improvement in performance for their requests,” says Feliciotti. “We anticipate applying Argo for the RightBlogger site to help maintain responsive experiences for users, wherever they are located.”

As the company continues to grow, the RightBlogger team can keep building on the strong foundation that Cloudflare provides. “With Cloudflare’s business plan, we know we can scale our company while delivering outstanding experiences for users,” says Robinson. “I’m happy we implemented as many Cloudflare tools as possible from early on.”