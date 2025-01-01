Eliminate the frustrating experience of CAPTCHAs with a simple snippet of free code. Cloudflare Turnstile confirms web visitors are real and blocks unwanted bots without slowing down web experiences for real users.
Your users no longer have to waste time and effort solving visual puzzles. Turnstile works transparently to confirm they are real people.
Unlike CAPTCHA options, Turnstile never harvests data for ad retargeting. You can preserve the privacy of your users without sacrificing effectiveness.
Easily integrate Turnstile with Cloudflare Web Application Firewall (WAF) rules, and manage challenges via the WAF. Improve user experiences while blocking more attacks.
Cloudflare Turnstile can be easily embedded into any website — without having to send traffic through the Cloudflare network.
Turnstile can generate multiple types of non-intrusive challenges to verify users are human, all without showing visitors a puzzle.
We believe this recognition validates Cloudflare’s application security approach that prioritizes an easy to use, enterprise-grade bot solution built on a global, programmable connectivity cloud.
“Based on Cloudflare’s input we switched to a payment gateway that offered better security and integrated Turnstile, Cloudflare’s smart CAPTCHA alternative.”
Senior Manager — Individual Giving UN Women Australia
* Turnstile Enterprise is also included with a Bot Management enterprise subscription