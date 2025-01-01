Cloudflare Spectrum for Minecraft

Increase security and improve performance for Minecraft servers
Spectrum for Minecraft

Located in more than 335 cities across more than 125 countries, the Cloudflare network serves your Minecraft game traffic from the nearest location to players, eliminating lag.

Spectrum for Minecraft
BENEFITS OF CLOUDFLARE SPECTRUM FOR MINECRAFT
Time blue
Lower ping times, less 'lag'

Serve gamers anywhere in the world by establishing sessions between the players and their closest Cloudflare data center.

DDoS attack icon
Block DDoS attacks

Proxy traffic to your Minecraft server behind Cloudflare's 348 Tbps network and protect your server from DDoS attacks of any kind and size.

Shield icon
No plug-ins required

Configure Cloudflare Spectrum with a few clicks right from the Cloudflare dashboard.

HOW IT WORKS

Cloudflare Spectrum secures and accelerates your Minecraft server

Cloudflare Spectrum – Minecraft – How it works - illustration

Cloudflare Spectrum is a reverse layer 4 proxy running on the entire Cloudflare global network.

It extends Cloudflare DDoS mitigation and traffic acceleration to any server connected to the Internet — without any additional hardware or software configurations on your side.

Cloudflare Spectrum – Minecraft – How it works - illustration

See the latest DDoS trends observed by Cloudflare

Read the report

What our customers are saying

"We wanted to ensure we have a high-quality Cloudflare level of protection to protect our critical communication protocol, and Cloudflare helped us really boost the performance and resiliency of our custom TCP protocols. With other providers, it takes more than 30 seconds to a minute before scrubbing or mitigation takes place. Using Cloudflare, it’s much faster."

CIO, Turtle Entertainment

Top Cloudflare Spectrum for Minecraft use cases

Cloudflare Spectrum secures and accelerates Minecraft servers to ensure they stay online and that players have the best possible experience

Shield icon
Stop chronic DDoS attacks

Gaming is a heavily DDoSed industry, but Cloudflare can mitigate even the largest DDoS attacks.

Decrease lag

Deliver content via the Cloudflare global network to serve players anywhere in the world.

Helping organizations worldwide protect their TCP/UDP apps

View case studies

Cloudflare Spectrum – Availability by plan

Protocol

Pro

Business

Enterprise

SSH

5GB monthly data allowance $1/GB overage fees

10GB monthly data allowance $1/GB overage fees

RDP

10GB monthly data allowance $1/GB overage fees

Minecraft

5GB monthly data allowance $1/GB overage fees

10GB monthly data allowance $1/GB overage fees

All other TCP/UDP protocols
Get Started
Get Started
Request Demo

Get Cloudflare Spectrum for your Minecraft server

Sign up

