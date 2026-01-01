Wiz protects everything organizations build and run. The Wiz Security Platform connects code, cloud, and runtime into a single shared context, allowing security and engineering teams to understand real risk, fix issues at the source, and stop threats as they emerge. Built for the cloud and AI era, Wiz enables secure-by-default development, automatic hardening, and continuous risk reduction across the entire application lifecycle.

Together with Cloudflare, Wiz eliminates blind spots across the edge and cloud—combining Wiz's deep cloud context with Cloudflare's DNS, WAF, and AI guardrails to catch misconfigurations like dangling DNS records, uncover shadow AI, and stop threats like prompt injection before they become real attack paths.