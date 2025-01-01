Slowloris DDoS attack

The slowloris attack attempts to overwhelm a targeted server by opening and maintaining many simultaneous HTTP connections to the target.
Slowloris is a denial-of-service attack program which allows an attacker to overwhelm a targeted server by opening and maintaining many simultaneous HTTP connections between the attacker and the target.
Slowloris is an application layer attack which operates by utilizing partial HTTP requests. The attack functions by opening connections to a targeted Web server and then keeping those connections open as long as it can.
Slowloris is not a category of attack but is instead a specific attack tool designed to allow a single machine to take down a server without using a lot of bandwidth. Unlike bandwidth-consuming reflection-based DDoS attacks such as NTP amplification, this type of attack uses a low amount of bandwidth, and instead aims to use up server resources with requests that seem slower than normal but otherwise mimic regular traffic. It falls in the category of attacks known as “low and slow” attacks. The targeted server will only have so many threads available to handle concurrent connections. Each server thread will attempt to stay alive while waiting for the slow request to complete, which never occurs. When the server’s maximum possible connections has been exceeded, each additional connection will not be answered and denial-of-service will occur.
The key behind a Slowloris is its ability to cause a lot of trouble with very little bandwidth consumption.
For web servers that are vulnerable to Slowloris, there are ways to mitigate some of the impact. Mitigation options for vulnerable servers can be broken down into 3 general categories:
Cloudflare buffers incoming requests before starting to send anything to the origin server. As a result, “low and slow” attack traffic like Slowloris attacks never reach the intended target. Learn more about how Cloudflare's DDoS protection stops slowloris attacks.