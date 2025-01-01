How does hybrid cloud architecture work?

For a hybrid cloud to work, integration between several different types of infrastructure is key.
A hybrid cloud is a combination of two or more different types of infrastructure: a public cloud, and either a private cloud or on-premise infrastructure. Hybrid cloud deployments are increasingly common; many companies want to combine the power of public cloud computing with more tightly controlled private infrastructure.
Hybrid cloud architecture can vary quite a bit. A hybrid cloud deployment could combine on-premise infrastructure with a public cloud:
It could also combine a public cloud with a private cloud:
Or it could combine multiple public clouds, private clouds, and on-premise infrastructure. Regardless of the specific setup used, all hybrid cloud architecture will have some traits in common:
*An API, or application programming interface, allows an application to "call" a feature or functionality from another application – or in this case, a cloud service – and incorporate that feature or functionality into the application's own service.
**An "SLA" is a service-level agreement, and it defines the services that a cloud vendor will provide.
For hybrid clouds, the network connections between the different infrastructures are very important. If they are not connected, an organization isn't truly running a hybrid cloud. Instead, they are running several clouds in parallel with each other, and data may not be aligned across all clouds.
Public clouds, private clouds, and on-premise infrastructure can be connected via these methods:
