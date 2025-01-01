What is natural language processing (NLP)?

Natural language processing (NLP) enables computers to interpret human language.
After reading this article you will be able to:
Natural language processing (NLP) is a method computer programs can use to interpret human language. NLP is one type of artificial intelligence (AI). Modern NLP models are mostly built via machine learning, and also draw on the field of linguistics — the study of the meaning of language.
All computers can interpret commands and instructions in computer-friendly languages. For instance, a computer (specifically, a browser application) can understand and interpret JavaScript code like:
window.addEventListener("scroll", popup);
function popup() {
window.alert("Hello, world!");
}
But it cannot understand and interpret natural language text like:
If the user scrolls, show an alert that says "Hello, world!"
However, a computer program with natural language processing may be able to understand the above sentence, even if it cannot carry out the command.
While programming languages are the best way to give computers commands, natural language processing enables computer programs to do a wide variety of tasks with human language, both spoken and written. For example, it can help process large data collections of voice recordings and written texts, automate interactions with human users, or interpret user queries.
Other uses for NLP include:
NLP uses machine learning to analyze human-generated content statistically and learn how to interpret it. During the training process, NLP models are fed examples of words and phrases in context, along with their interpretations. For instance, an NLP model might not understand when the word "orange" means the color instead of the fruit. But after being shown thousands of examples — sentences like "I ate an orange" or "This car comes in orange" — the model can start to understand the word, and correctly interpret the difference between its meanings.
Given the complexity and inconsistencies of human language, NLP is often built on deep learning, which is a more powerful type of machine learning. Deep learning models can process unlabeled raw data, although they need vast amounts of data in order to be trained properly. Deep learning also requires a great deal of processing power.
NLP preprocessing is preparation of raw text for analysis by a program or machine learning model. NLP preprocessing is necessary to put text into a format that deep learning models can more easily analyze.
There are several NLP preprocessing methods that are used together. The main ones are:
A large language model (LLM) is a type of machine learning model that can comprehend human-generated text and generate natural-sounding outputs. LLMs, like the widely used ChatGPT, are trained on very large data sets of text.
There is some overlap between the terms NLP and LLM: both use machine learning, large data sets, and training in order to interpret human language. In fact, some sources define LLM as being a type of NLP.
However, LLMs differ from NLP models in several key ways:
For instance, an NLP model would be more useful for sentiment analysis, while an LLM would work well for incorporation into a chatbot that interacts with customers. Or, an NLP model could help a search engine interpret a user's query and generate relevant search results, while an LLM could write its own response to the query based on statistical analysis of preexisting relevant content.
NLP is also distinct from, though related to, generative AI. Generative AI is a deep learning model that can generate text, audio, video, images, or code. NLP models, by contrast, are often not designed to generate text at all. LLMs, meanwhile, are also a type of generative AI in that they can produce text in response to queries.
