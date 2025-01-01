What is coffee shop networking?

Coffee shop networking is a flexible approach to enterprise networking and security that enables secure connections from anywhere, even coffee shops.
Coffee shop networking is one of several terms used to describe the modern business approach to connecting users, devices, and applications across wide-ranging locations. It contrasts with older networking models that made assumptions about where users and applications were located — most often on premises managed directly by the business.
Most users today are familiar with the concept of walking into a coffee shop, opening a laptop, connecting to the WiFi network, and working. Coffee shop networking aims to replicate the ease and simplicity of that experience, while maintaining high levels of security.
Actual coffee shop WiFi networks can vary in their security measures and are not managed by the organizations to which remote workers belong, but coffee shop networking builds in advanced security and lets internal teams fully manage device access.
Coffee shop networking helps organizations meet their needs for branch networking. It can connect main campuses to branch offices, franchise locations, workspaces, home WiFi networks — even coffee shops. This allows employees and contractors to work securely from anywhere, while keeping internal data and intellectual property safe.
Corporate networks were originally designed to serve on-premises workstations and localized data centers. This model has been disrupted, mainly by three developments:
Coffee shop networking is an approach that is more well-suited to the way businesses work today following these developments. It also aims to eliminate some of the challenges associated with awkward adaptations of legacy networks to these developments: challenges that include network bottlenecks, latency caused by backhauling traffic, slow VPN connections, and security holes introduced by attempting to integrate incompatible platforms.
Coffee shop networking relies on a combination of flexible networking techniques and Zero Trust security policies. Network paths are dynamic and defined by software, instead of being static, relying on MPLS or leased lines. As a result, network traffic does not have to be backhauled to a centralized location. The corporate network can be reached over the Internet, enabling users to reach it from anywhere. Identity, device security posture, and access control policies dictate authorization, rather than network access.
Such a deployment is known as "SASE" — secure access service edge — a model that combines cloud-friendly, flexible networking and natively integrated security in order to simplify modern network architectures.
Perhaps most crucially, in coffee shop networking (and in SASE), security is integrated directly into network connectivity. This ensures that network connections are secure, no matter which devices or users are connecting. Encryption in transit is employed as a matter of course using Transport Layer Security (TLS), rather than sometimes-clunky VPN connections.
Many large businesses have adapted this approach for these and other use cases:
Network modernization is the process of updating networks, most often by moving hardware functions into software or into the cloud. Coffee shop networking is one possible output of a network modernization process.
Most businesses aiming to follow this model adopt a SASE solution, rather than constructing a rearchitected network themselves. This enables them to lower their TCO and maintain flexibility as they grow.
Cloudflare enables businesses to activate any-to-any connectivity, with Zero Trust networking automatically applied. Learn how Cloudflare supports coffee shop networking with the connectivity cloud.
