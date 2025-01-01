Sign up
Discover shadow IT and AI with Cloudflare

Enhance visibility and control with a unified platform
Secure SaaS access - Hero Illustration

SaaS applications provide the flexibility and agility you need for supporting your hybrid workforce. But the use of unauthorized SaaS apps and AI tools can introduce new security risks.

Cloudflare’s SASE platform simplifies managing SaaS app access, including GenAI and modern collaboration tools, from anywhere in the world. You can increase visibility into app usage, tightly control access, and protect data — while still ensuring employees have the tools they need to be productive.

THE CLOUDFLARE DIFFERENCE
icon Eyeball
Improve visibility

Discover all the SaaS apps your employees use. Manage shadow IT and use of generative AI tools while bolstering data protection and maintaining compliance.

Security Shield Protection Icon
Tighten access control

Regain control over access to SaaS apps. Limit employee usage of unsanctioned tools, or redirect them to approved app tenants or alternative resources.

DLP icon
Avoid data leaks

Reduce the risk of data exfiltration through SaaS apps and AI, and prevent employees from sharing sensitive and regulated data.

Icon - validate refresh
Simplify security operations

Decrease manual effort with a modernized access strategy. Apply consistent access policies across all Internet resources while maintaining comprehensive visibility.

HOW IT WORKS

Manage shadow IT & AI with Cloudflare’s SASE platform

Secure SaaS access application - Diagram

Cloudflare enables you to discover usage of SaaS and AI tools in your organization. Understand who is using which tools, when, and from where — then take action from a centralized dashboard.

See SASE reference architecture
Icon of a magnifying glass
Visualize current state

Review a detailed, categorized view of application activity across SaaS and AI tools. See overall usage trends to target your security efforts.

bot scores orange
Govern application usage

Mark approval statuses for each application to distinguish sanctioned from unsanctioned tools and apps still in review.

Shield with arrow icon
Implement inline protections

Apply security policies to block unsanctioned tools, redirect employees to approved app tenants or alternative resources, or place restrictions on usage.

cloudflare dlp
Prevent data loss

Implement DLP rules, restrict actions like file uploads, or isolate sessions for apps still being reviewed, to reduce risk of data exposure.

Mynet delivers secure access to SaaS apps with Cloudflare

Operating games on behalf of game makers, Mynet has amassed a top-tier portfolio of more than 80 titles. As the company has shifted toward hybrid work, Mynet needed to provide secure access to SaaS apps and other resources without having to rely on a VPN.

The company adopted Cloudflare Access to provide secure access to cloud console and SaaS apps, as well as back-office tools, all with single sign-on (SSO). As a result, Mynet has streamlined remote access, improved performance for users, and strengthened security.

“Cloudflare has streamlined how we implement access controls across the organization. The time and money we save goes to further improving our services.”

—Security Group,Mynet

Ready to discuss your shadow IT needs?

Contact us
WHY CLOUDFLARE

Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud simplifies managing shadow IT and AI

Using Cloudflare’s unified platform of cloud-native services, you can regain visibility and control over internal access as part of a SASE strategy.

Ease of use orange
Simpler implementation

Add new apps and users quickly with unified management, flexible on-ramps, and intuitive automation through API and Terraform.

speed performance orange rocket - icon
End user experience

Deliver consistent, low-latency performance everywhere, with security services designed to run in all Cloudflare data centers.

Cloud multi orange
Agile architecture

Make your SASE implementation more efficient with one control plane and composable, cloud-native services that you can deploy in any order.

Collapse - WEB APPROVED icon - orange
Converged protection

Consolidate existing point solutions for public and private traffic, and accelerate your efforts to modernize security and networking.

