Service-Specific Terms

Advisory - Bot Protection

1. Service Definition

Service Name: Bot Protection - Advisory Services

Service Goal/Objective: This service delivers a technical Configuration Blueprint that defines a multi-layered security strategy for up to two (2) zones. This service provides the specific architectural specifications for WAF, Bot Management, and Rate Limiting necessary for the Customer's internal teams to independently execute an expert-vetted security deployment.

Service Scope:

The primary output of this service is a Configuration Blueprint document for up to two (2) zones. This document serves as the technical roadmap for the Customer's implementation and includes:

WAF Design: Technical specifications for the security perimeter, defining: Cloudflare Managed Rulesets: Sensitivity levels and action settings (Block/Challenge) for Cloudflare Default and OWASP rulesets. Custom Rule Logic: Precise "If/Then" expressions and actions for up to five (5) custom rules per zone.

Technical specifications for the security perimeter, defining: Bot Management Strategy: A traffic categorization and mitigation plan, defining: Detection Tuning: Recommended score thresholds and actions for verified vs. unverified bots. Exemption Logic: Specifications for allowing legitimate automation and third-party crawlers.

A traffic categorization and mitigation plan, defining: Rate Limiting Design: Architectural recommendations for protecting high-value endpoints, defining: Rule Logic: Target endpoints, matching expressions and counting characteristics. Starting Threshold & Tuning Methodology: Recommend initial request thresholds, mitigation actions for up to five (5) rate limiting rules per zone.

Architectural recommendations for protecting high-value endpoints, defining:

The service also includes the following consultative sessions and reviews:

Planning Session: One (1) 60-minute session to finalize target zones and align security policies with traffic profiles.

One (1) 60-minute session to finalize target zones and align security policies with traffic profiles. Validation: An expert review of the Customer-implemented rules while in "Logging Mode" to ensure alignment with the Blueprint.

An expert review of the Customer-implemented rules while in "Logging Mode" to ensure alignment with the Blueprint. Operational Handover: One (1) 60-minute recorded session to review the configuration, document any tuning changes made during validation and equip the Customer's internal team to own ongoing management, monitoring and threshold tuning.

Out of Scope:

Break/fix support, production incident response, and ad-hoc troubleshooting.

Any requests beyond the defined scope of this engagement require a formal change order and may result in additional fees.

2. Delivery Model & Methodology

This service is delivered in a structured methodology, completed within up to thirty-five (35) days.

Phase Key Activities Phase 1: Planning Planning call to finalize requirements and identify 2 target zones.

Read-only access to the Cloudflare environment established. Phase 2: Strategy Design Delivery of Configuration Blueprint.

Customer executes the technical configuration. Phase 3: Validation Traffic monitoring in logging mode.

Review of the implementation with tuning recommendations. Phase 4: Go-Live Customer makes DNS changes to cut traffic over and transitions rules to enforcement mode. Phase 5: Handover Knowledge transfer session.

Formal engagement closure.

Resources: This service is delivered by a Cloudflare consultant. It does not include project management services.

Duration/Timeline:

This service is delivered over a fixed period of thirty-five (35) days. The Cloudflare consultant is allocated to this engagement for the duration of this delivery window. All work is performed during standard business hours (9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, Monday through Friday, based on the Customer's local time). After-hours, holiday, or weekend work is explicitly excluded from this engagement.

3. Deliverables

Deliverable Description Acceptance Criteria Configuration Blueprint A detailed technical design document containing the recommended logic for WAF, Bot Management, and Rate Limiting features for the two (2) zones Delivery of Configuration Blueprint, subject to the five (5) business day review and deemed acceptance period defined in Section 5. Validation Review Expert review of Customer-implemented zones Completion of technical review of the Customer's independently executed configurations to ensure alignment with the Blueprint, with validation and/or suggestions for improvement provided via email. This deliverable is subject to the five (5) business day review and deemed acceptance period defined in Section 5. Knowledge Transfer 1 hour recorded technical session Delivery of a single (1) consolidated session covering dashboard management of the configured zones. This deliverable is deemed accepted upon the earlier of: (i) completion of the session, or (ii) delivery of a recording of the session (or a recording of the attempted session if the Customer fails to attend the scheduled time or fails to provide the necessary consents required for a live recording).

4. Customer Responsibilities

Configuring and activating all rules within the Cloudflare dashboard.

Identifying priority application URLs and high-value endpoints during the Planning phase.

Reviewing traffic logs and moving rules from "logging" to "enforcement."

Providing read-only access to the Cloudflare environment.

Appointing a dedicated technical lead who will participate in scheduled calls and has the authority to configure the recommended design logic within the Cloudflare environment.

Identifying two target zones that will receive the Configuration Blueprint.

Obtaining all necessary consents from its employees, contractors, or other attendees prior to the recording of the Knowledge Transfer session, as required by applicable law.

5. Delivery Timelines, Acceptance

This is an outcome-based, fixed-fee engagement delivered within a thirty-five (35) day window. Cloudflare's ability to deliver the defined outcomes is dependent upon the Customer's timely completion of its responsibilities.

Project Holds & Expiration: If Customer dependencies, including but not limited to stakeholder availability for scheduled sessions or read-only access grants, remain outstanding for more than five (5) consecutive business days, Cloudflare reserves the right to place the project on "Hold" status. Resuming a project from "Hold" may require a Change Order and additional fees. Notwithstanding any holds or delays, this engagement expires automatically ninety (90) days from the Order Form Effective Date. Upon expiration, Cloudflare will deliver the Configuration Blueprint based on the information provided to date. At that time, the project is deemed fully complete, all fees are deemed fully earned, and Cloudflare will have no obligation to provide any additional services or deliverables.

Rolling Acceptance: Customer shall have five (5) business days after the delivery of each deliverable to review it for compliance with the acceptance criteria outlined in Section 3. Failure to provide written notice of material defects within this five (5) business day period will result in automatic deemed acceptance of that deliverable. Once all deliverables identified in Section 3 are accepted (or deemed accepted), the project will be considered complete.

6. Benefits

This service provides customers with the following key outcomes: