Cloudflare Customer Agreements
Access the core agreements and legal terms for using Cloudflare products and services. Your exact terms will depend on your subscription type and the services you have subscribed to.
Master Agreements
Enterprise Subscription Agreement
The foundational subscription agreement for enterprise customers governing the commercial relationship and use of Cloudflare Services, detailing access rights, payment obligations, and core legal protections.
Self-Serve Subscription Agreement
The foundational subscription agreement for self-serve Cloudflare products, detailing permitted usage, billing terms, acceptable use restrictions, and the allocation of legal liability.
Domain Registration Agreement
The agreement governing Cloudflare’s domain registration services, detailing registrar and registrant obligations, fee structures, auto-renewal policies, and ICANN compliance requirements for specific TLDs.
Service Level Agreements
Support and SLA
The service level agreement outlining uptime commitments, incident response times across support tiers, conditions for issuing Service Credits during outages, and product-specific SLA terms.
Data Processing & Security
Data Processing Addendum
The legal addendum governing the processing of personal data, including data transfer mechanisms, sub-processor obligations, and compliance with global privacy laws like GDPR and CCPA.
Information Security Exhibit
The exhibit outlining Cloudflare’s comprehensive information security program and technical measures, including zero trust access controls, encryption standards, vulnerability management, and incident response protocols.
Sub-Processors
A list of approved third-party entities and Cloudflare Group subsidiaries authorized to handle customer personal data and support service delivery under the Data Processing Addendum.
Professional Services Terms
Professional Services Addendum
The supplemental legal terms governing Cloudflare Professional Services, detailing service warranties, intellectual property rights, subcontractor mechanics, and customer responsibilities.
Product & Service Terms
Service-Specific Terms
The supplemental legal terms governing specific Cloudflare services, detailing unique rules, usage metrics, and obligations for specialized offerings like Cloudforce One, Data Localization, and TAM.
Regional Terms
Data Act Addendum
The regional compliance addendum for customers located in the European Union, detailing the processes for cloud switching, switching assistance, and the retrieval or erasure of exportable data.