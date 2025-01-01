What is cyber security?

Cyber security is the practice of protecting networks, applications, sensitive data, and users from cyber attacks.
Cyber security is the practice of protecting networks, applications, confidential or sensitive data, and users from cyber attacks. Cyber attacks are malicious attempts by individuals or groups to gain unauthorized access to computer systems, networks, and devices in order to steal information, disrupt operations, or launch larger attacks. Common types of cyber attacks include, but are not limited to, phishing, malware (including ransomware), social engineering attacks, and denial-of-service (DoS) and distributed denial-of-service DDoS attacks.
Cyber security is important because it allows you to reduce risk so that businesses can remain operational, be good stewards of their users’ data and privacy, prevent revenue loss, and avoid regulatory consequences.
Cyber threats come in various forms, with different methods, targets, and purposes. Some of the most common threats include the following:
The impact of a cyberattack can be far-reaching and devastating for businesses. One of the most significant impacts is economic costs, as cyberattacks can result in the loss of revenue, increased expenses for remediation and recovery, and supply chain disruption.
Cyber attacks can also impact brand reputation. When organizations suffer a data breach or a temporary outage, their brand image may be affected — resulting in poor media coverage and the potential loss of current and future customers to competitors.
Additionally, cyberattacks can result in regulatory costs, as companies may face fines for failing to protect user data in accordance with data protection laws such as the GDPR or HIPAA.
There are a number of cyber security best practices that can be applied for both individual people and organizations.
For individuals:
For business: