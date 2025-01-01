What is digital experience monitoring (DEM)?

Digital experience monitoring (DEM) is the process of tracking, discovering, and optimizing internal or external end-user experiences.
After reading this article you will be able to:
Related Content
Performance and Conversion Rates
Core Web Vitals
What is Latency?
How Site Speed Boosts SEO
Application availability
Subscribe to theNET, Cloudflare's monthly recap of the Internet's most popular insights!
Copy article link
Digital experience monitoring (DEM) is software that enables organizations to track, discover, and optimize end-user experiences. DEM helps organizations observe the minute-by-minute experiences of their end users and allows organizations to identify and resolve issues quickly. DEM can be used for internal end-users, such as remote and in-office employees or for external end-users, such as customers.
DEM software helps IT leaders use historical and predictive data around network issues, performance slow-downs, and application outages that impact an employee’s experience or a customer’s interactions with the company’s digital properties and products. These software solutions monitor various factors, such as website traffic, user behavior, and application performance.
By analyzing this data, organizations can identify areas where their products or services may be underperforming, or where usability issues may impact employee productivity or collaboration. This data-driven process enables organizations to then improve their product development and optimize business operations.
Organizations need DEM to gain visibility into the digital experiences of their employees or customers. Without this visibility, organizations may overlook critical vulnerabilities, struggle to identify the root cause when issues arise, and find themselves unequipped to resolve time-sensitive problems.
With an accurate and real-time digital experience monitoring strategy, organizations can quickly identify, mitigate, and resolve potential issues.
Digital experience monitoring is one tool organizations use to monitor, customize, and improve end-user experiences. Some of its key functions include the following:
Cloudflare Digital Experience Monitoring is an internal observability tool that provides predictive, historical, and real-time intelligence to keep employees productive wherever they are working. Customers can plug into Cloudflare’s global network and equip their IT leadership with the granular visibility to simplify troubleshooting and resolve issues impacting internal end-user connectivity and hybrid work performance.