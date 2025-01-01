What are embeddings in machine learning?

Copy article link

What are embeddings?

Embeddings are representations of values or objects like text, images, and audio that are designed to be consumed by machine learning models and semantic search algorithms. They translate objects like these into a mathematical form according to the factors or traits each one may or may not have, and the categories they belong to.

Essentially, embeddings enable machine learning models to find similar objects. Given a photo or a document, a machine learning model that uses embeddings could find a similar photo or document. Since embeddings make it possible for computers to understand the relationships between words and other objects, they are foundational for artificial intelligence (AI).

For example, the documents in the upper right of this two-dimensional space may be relevant to each other:

Technically, embeddings are vectors created by machine learning models for the purpose of capturing meaningful data about each object.

What is a vector in machine learning?

In mathematics, a vector is an array of numbers that define a point in a dimensional space. In more practical terms, a vector is a list of numbers — like {1989, 22, 9, 180}. Each number indicates where the object is along a specified dimension.

In machine learning, the use of vectors makes it possible to search for similar objects. A vector-searching algorithm simply has to find two vectors that are close together in a vector database.

To understand this better, think about latitude and longitude. These two dimensions — north-south and east-west, respectively — can indicate the location of any place on Earth. The city of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada can be represented as the latitude and longitude coordinates {49°15'40"N, 123°06'50"W}. This list of two values is a simple vector.

Now, imagine trying to find a city that is very near Vancouver. A person would just look at a map, while a machine learning model could instead look at the latitude and longitude (or vector) and find a place with a similar latitude and longitude. The city of Burnaby is at {49°16'N, 122°58'W} — very close to {49°15'40"N, 123°06'50"W}. Therefore, the model can conclude, correctly, that Burnaby is located near Vancouver.

Adding more dimensions to vectors

Now, imagine trying to find a city that is not only close to Vancouver, but of similar size. To this model of locations, let us add a third "dimension" to latitude and longitude: population size. Population can be added to each city's vector, and population size can be treated like a Z-axis, with latitude and longitude as the Y- and X-axes.

The vector for Vancouver is now {49°15'40"N, 123°06'50"W, 662,248*}. With this third dimension added, Burnaby is no longer particularly close to Vancouver, as its population is only 249,125*. The model might instead find the city of Seattle, Washington, US, which has a vector of {47°36'35"N 122°19'59"W, 749,256**}.

*As of 2021.

**As of 2022.

This is a fairly simple example of how vectors and similarity search work. But to be of use, machine learning models may want to generate more than three dimensions, resulting in much more complex vectors.

Even more multi-dimensional vectors

For instance, how can a model tell which TV shows are similar to each other, and therefore likely to be watched by the same people? There are any number of factors to take into account: episode length, number of episodes, genre classification, number of viewers in common, actors in each show, year each show debuted, and so on. All of these can be "dimensions," and each show represented as a point along each of these dimensions.

Multi-dimensional vectors can help us determine if the sitcom Seinfeld is similar to the horror show Wednesday. Seinfeld debuted in 1989, Wednesday in 2022. The two shows have different episode lengths, with Seinfeld at 22-24 minutes and Wednesday at 46-57 minutes — and so on. By looking at their vectors, we can see that these shows likely occupy very different points in a dimensional representation of TV shows.

TV show Genre Year debuted Episode length Seasons (through 2023) Episodes (through 2023) Seinfeld Sitcom 1989 22-24 9 180 Wednesday Horror 2022 46-57 1 8

We can express these as vectors, just as we did with latitude and longitude, but with more values:

A machine learning model might identify the sitcom Cheers as being much more similar to Seinfeld. It is of the same genre, debuted in 1982, features an episode length of 21-25 minutes, has 11 seasons, and has 275 episodes.

In our examples above, a city was a point along the two dimensions of latitude and longitude; we then added a third dimension of population. We also analyzed the location of these TV shows along five dimensions.

Instead of two, three, or five dimensions, a TV show within a machine learning model is a point along perhaps a hundred or a thousand dimensions — however many the model wants to include.

How do embeddings work?

Embedding is the process of creating vectors using deep learning. An "embedding" is the output of this process — in other words, the vector that is created by a deep learning model for the purpose of similarity searches by that model.

Embeddings that are close to each other — just as Seattle and Vancouver have latitude and longitude values close to each other and comparable populations — can be considered similar. Using embeddings, an algorithm can suggest a relevant TV show, find similar locations, or identify which words are likely to be used together or similar to each other, as in language models.

How neural networks create embeddings

Neural networks are deep learning models that imitate the architecture of the human brain. Just as the brain is composed of neurons that fire electrical impulses to each other, neural networks are composed of virtual nodes that communicate with each other when their inputs go over a given threshold.

Neural networks are made of several layers: an input layer, an output layer, and any number of "hidden" layers in between. The hidden layers can transform inputs in a number of ways, however the model is defined.

The creation of embeddings is a hidden layer. It usually takes place before additional layers process the input. So, for example, a human would not need to define where every TV show falls along a hundred different dimensions. Instead, a hidden layer in the neural network would do that automatically. The TV show could then be further analyzed by the other hidden layers using this embedding in order to find similar TV shows. Eventually the output layer can produce suggestions of other shows viewers might want to watch.

Creating this embedding layer requires some manual effort at first. A programmer may feed the neural network examples of how to create an embedding, which dimensions to include, and so on. Eventually, the embedding layer can operate on its own — although the programmer may continue to fine-tune the model to produce better recommendations.

How are embeddings used in large language models (LLMs)?

For large language models (LLMs), such as the models used for AI tools like ChatGPT, embedding is taken a step further. The context of every word becomes an embedding, in addition to the word itself. The meanings of entire sentences, paragraphs, and articles can be searched and analyzed. Although this takes quite a bit of computational power, the context for queries can be stored as embeddings, saving time and compute power for future queries.

How does Cloudflare make it easy to use embeddings?

For developers who want to build AI-powered applications with Cloudflare Workers, Cloudflare offers Workers AI. In conjunction, Cloudflare also offers Vectorize, a globally distributed vector database. Together these services make it faster, easier and more affordable to generate and query embeddings. This enables developers to create AI applications without spinning up any backend infrastructure. Learn more about Vectorize and Workers AI.