Specifically, this new approach enables organizations to secure application access and Internet browsing for unmanaged devices.
By isolating specific URLs, Cloudflare can apply Zero Trust threat and data protection for contractor devices or devices managed by third parties without the overhead of deploying additional software to endpoints.
Cloudflare’s clientless web isolation leverages our Browser Isolation solution, which runs all web code remotely on our global network far away from any user endpoint.
To participate in beta access, fill out the form to the right. You’ll have an opportunity to engage with our Zero Trust Product Management team and test clientless web isolation before it is generally available.