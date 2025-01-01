Beta access request: Cloudflare’s clientless web isolation

Thank you for reading our announcement about Cloudflare’s clientless web isolation, a modern way to reduce your organization’s attack surface, without configuration headaches.
Specifically, this new approach enables organizations to secure application access and Internet browsing for unmanaged devices.
  • By isolating specific URLs, Cloudflare can apply Zero Trust threat and data protection for contractor devices or devices managed by third parties without the overhead of deploying additional software to endpoints.
  • Cloudflare’s clientless web isolation leverages our Browser Isolation solution, which runs all web code remotely on our global network far away from any user endpoint.
