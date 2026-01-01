PARTNERS
Cloudflare + Wiz
Unifying Cloud Context and Edge Protection to Secure Your Global AI Attack Surface
Wiz protects everything organizations build and run. The Wiz Security Platform connects code, cloud, and runtime into a single shared context, allowing security and engineering teams to understand real risk, fix issues at the source, and stop threats as they emerge. Built for the cloud and AI era, Wiz enables secure-by-default development, automatic hardening, and continuous risk reduction across the entire application lifecycle.
Together with Cloudflare, Wiz eliminates blind spots across the edge and cloud—combining Wiz's deep cloud context with Cloudflare's DNS, WAF, and AI guardrails to catch misconfigurations like dangling DNS records, uncover shadow AI, and stop threats like prompt injection before they become real attack paths.
Partnership overview
Cloudflare and Wiz integrate to ensure that securing AI applications is as fast as building them. Organizations map their entire AI footprint—including self-hosted models and sensitive data flows—using the Wiz Security Graph and apply real-time guardrails through AI Security for Apps, which runs on Cloudflare's global network.
By combining Wiz's deep cloud context with Cloudflare's AI Security for Apps, teams gain a unified view of their global AI attack surface. This allows security administrators to identify unprotected AI workloads and instantly deploy edge-level protections against threats like prompt injection and PII exposure, eliminating Shadow AI blind spots while maintaining the speed of innovation.
Benefits
Eliminate Shadow AI
You can automatically discover unmanaged models and rogue agents across your entire infrastructure, ensuring no part of your AI footprint stays hidden from security teams.
Zero-Latency Protection
Deploy high-performance guardrails at the global edge that block prompt injections and data leaks in real-time without impacting the speed of your AI responses.
Unified Risk Management
Simplify your workflow by identifying AI vulnerabilities in the Wiz Security Graph and instantly activating Cloudflare protections through a seamless integration.
How it works
Cloudflare and Wiz integrate to ensure that securing AI applications is as fast as building them. Organizations map their entire AI footprint—including self-hosted models and sensitive data flows—using the Wiz Security Graph and apply real-time guardrails through AI Security for Apps, which runs on Cloudflare's global network.
By combining Wiz's deep cloud context with Cloudflare's AI Security for Apps, teams gain a unified view of their global AI attack surface. This allows security administrators to identify unprotected AI workloads and instantly deploy edge-level protections against threats like prompt injection and PII exposure, eliminating Shadow AI blind spots while maintaining the speed of innovation.
What our partners are saying
"Security alignment isn't just about reducing risk, it's an enabler of AI application development. By combining Wiz's end-to-end visibility with Cloudflare's edge protections, we close a critical gap in how AI risk is managed. This partnership gives organizations a unified view of AI application endpoints and shared risk context, helping them stop threats like prompt injection and shadow AI before they start."
Oron Noah
VP of Product, Extensibility & Partnerships at Wiz
Resources
Cloudflare Partners with Wiz to Secure the Global AI Attack Surface
Read how Cloudflare and Wiz are giving organizations a clear path from identifying AI risks to stopping attacks in real time.
Securing the AI Edge: Wiz and Cloudflare Integrate for End-to-End AI Protection
Learn how the integration gives organizations a unified view of AI application endpoints and DNS exposure, including which are protected and which need to be secured.
Cloudflare AI Security for Apps is now GA
Learn how Cloudflare AI Security for Apps helps organizations discover, monitor, and secure AI endpoints across their web properties.
Wiz Cloudflare Integration
Visit the Wiz integrations page to learn more about how the Cloudflare connector works.