What is SIEM (security information and event management)?

SIEM (security information and event management) solutions collect logs, detect threats, and help ensure security compliance.
After reading this article you will be able to:
Copy article link
A security information and event management (SIEM) system combines security information management (SIM) and security event management (SEM) into one comprehensive security solution to detect threats and ensure compliance. To break it down further, a SIM collects, analyzes, and manages log and event data from host systems or applications, and a SEM focuses on monitoring and analyzing real-time security events.
SIEM technology works by collecting data (or logs), such as login credentials, files accessed, or websites visited from the organization’s host systems and applications, then putting all the logs together and checking to see if there are any odd patterns or signs of a security incident. Increasingly, SIEMs are leveraging AI as automated analysts that groups and prioritize incidents.
If a security incident is detected, the SIEM system will send an alert to the security team. The security team will use the SIEM system’s tools to investigate further.
There are multiple components in a cloud-based SIEM security system. The main parts are:
Organizations benefit from integrating SIEM into their existing systems and tools by:
Cloudflare’s Network Analytics Logs integrates with SIEM dashboards, allowing maximum visibility into L3/4 traffic and DDoS attacks. And with Cloudflare’s Log Push service, users can configure the automatic export of Zero Trust logs to third party storage destinations or SIEM tools, helping maintain a seamless and comprehensive threat detection system, and making it easier to demonstrate compliance to regulators.