How to test the speed of a website

Testing website performance is an important part of website development and maintenance. A site speed test can help developers identify specific assets or resources that are causing their websites to perform slowly.
After reading this article you will be able to:
When automobile manufacturers develop a new model of a car, it may accelerate quickly and drive smoothly on paper, but the manufacturer can't know how well the car actually runs until a test driver takes it out on the track. Similarly, how a site performs in a local testing environment is not always a good indication of how it will perform in the wider Internet, which spans across a variety of network conditions and in various locations.
Website speed tests aim to simulate real-world conditions and provide data on how well a website actually performs. A website speed test should let developers know not just how fast their site or application is, but also which elements on the page are causing slowdowns.
Websites that perform poorly can frustrate users, driving them away. Slow site performance negatively impacts search rankings (or SEO), conversion rates, and the overall user experience.
A number of organizations, including Cloudflare, offer website speed tests. Many speed tests are able to identify individual elements of a webpage that are slowing the page down, in addition to providing performance metrics.
Beyond testing speed, Cloudflare also offers free CDN services, which can boost website performance and reduce latency.
The basic Cloudflare speed test measures the following:
Not all speed test providers will break down site speed using the same performance metrics. Other performance metrics include: