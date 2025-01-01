Copy article link

How to transfer a domain name

A domain name is the name of a website, like "cloudflare.com." Domain names are reserved through domain registrars. Website owners who want to change how their domain is managed need to do a domain transfer from one registrar to another.

Transferring a domain to Cloudflare Registrar is easy: Follow the steps in this document to get started. Cloudflare Registrar charges no markups on domains and offers heightened levels of security to prevent domain hijacking and other attacks. For more on domain transfers, read on.

What is a domain transfer?

A domain transfer is the action of moving a domain name from one registrar to a different registrar. Domain registrars are companies that allow people to register domain names (colloquially, people say "buy" domain names, but actually domain names are leased). An individual or organization might want to move their domain from one registrar to another to capitalize on particular features or pricing.

Note that domains are locked for 60 days after they are registered, so a domain has to have been registered for at least this long to be eligible for transfer.

How to do a domain transfer

The process for transferring a domain name varies slightly depending on the registrar or web host. But these basic steps almost always are part of the process:

The current registrar and the new registrar both contact the registrant during the transfer process, so updating or confirming contact information is an important first step.

Confirming contact information also helps to ensure that registrants do not lose control of their domain names while transferring. For example, if an authorization code is needed to transfer the domain (more on these codes below), it could be sent to the wrong email address if the contact information associated with the domain is out of date. Then someone besides the registrant could use this code to transfer the domain to a new registrar and take over the domain.

However, if there are any changes made to the contact information, this can cause the registrar to lock the domain for 60 days. Keeping domain contact information up to date at all times helps registrants avoid such delays.

ICANN — the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers, which manages domain names — requires there to be a record of who is using each domain name. Registrants with domain privacy activated can conceal this information from public view, but domain privacy may need to be turned off to complete the transfer to the new registrar.

2. Initiate domain transfer

Next, the registrant needs to contact the current registrar and request a transfer. At the same time, they should create an account with the new registrar and add the domain to the account.

3. Unlock domain name

Domains are usually locked by default so that they are not changed or deleted by mistake. Domain registrar locks also help to prevent domain hijacking. To transfer a domain, it first has to be unlocked. Registrars have different methods for unlocking domains, but usually there should be an option in their dashboard for doing so.

4. Request authorization code

This is an extra level of security to make sure domains are not transferred without the consent of the registrant. The existing registrar sends an authorization code by email to the registrant, who then needs to provide that code to the new registrar to complete the transfer. The authorization code may take a few days to arrive.

5. Confirm transfer

Both the current and the new registrars contact the registrant via email for final approval of the domain transfer. It may take a few days for the new registrar to finish configuring the domain.

What is a domain lock?

A domain lock is a security feature to make sure registrants do not lose control of their domains. It is like a credit freeze that prevents malicious parties from tampering with an individual's credit. Locked domains cannot be transferred or modified.

Domains can be locked by both registrars and registries. Quick definitions:

Domain registries are authorized to issue domain names (like a wholesaler)

are authorized to issue domain names (like a wholesaler) Domain registrars are accredited businesses that lease domain names to individuals and businesses (like a retailer)

are accredited businesses that lease domain names to individuals and businesses (like a retailer) And, domain registrants are the individuals or businesses that buy domains (like a retail customer)

Registrar lock

Registrar locks, as the name implies, are implemented by the domain registrar. Many registrars apply these locks by default to protect their registrants. They do so by applying the "REGISTRAR-LOCK" status code to the domain name records. Usually, registrars provide an easy way for registrants to release the lock in their user interface.

Registry lock

Registry locks are applied by the domain registry, not the registrar. Similar to registrar locks, these protect domain names from transfer, modification, or deletion. To remove such a lock, the registrar must contact the registry on behalf of the registrant. The registry typically takes extra steps to authenticate the request before removing the lock. Registry locks are indicated by a "serverUpdateProhibited" status code in the domain's records.

The steps for removing a registry lock usually involve a fair amount of manual confirmation. A workflow could look like:

The registrar contacts a set of “must-call” executive phone numbers (as pre-defined by the registrant) to request approval

All executives must provide the correct spoken passcode(s) to validate the request

Once approval is manually verified, the registrar calls the registry (for example, Verisign for .com domains) to remove the lock and make the change

A domain locked by both registrar and registry has extra security against domain hijacking; however, it may take longer to transfer such a domain, due to the many layers of authorization involved in removing both locks.

What are the upsides and downsides of transferring a domain?

Not all registrars offer the same levels of domain protection, and some charge more than others. Additionally, many registrars offer web hosting services as well. Transferring domains away from registrars that offer hosting may lead to a loss of access to those hosting services.

Domain transfers take time: a few days or weeks. Domain transfers also introduce some amount of risk, as there is always a chance that a malicious person will try to hijack the domain while it is being transferred, usually by transferring it to a different registrar.

The upside is that transferring a domain to a less-expensive registrar leads to cost savings. It is also possible to transfer domains to registrars that offer stronger domain security or additional web hosting and development features.

How to transfer a domain to Cloudflare

Transferring a domain to Cloudflare Registrar can offer significant cost savings and improved security.

Learn how to transfer domains to Cloudflare from all major registrars, including GoDaddy, Namecheap, and Squarespace.