Established in 2012, the SHARE Foundation advances human rights online and promotes an open and decentralized Internet in the Western Balkans and across southeast Europe. The organization seeks to hold the powerful to account while empowering activists, journalists, civil society organizations, and all those at risk of surveillance, digital violence, and other forms of repression.

The cybersecurity risks for SHARE aren't just theoretical. They are a high-value target for those who prefer their investigations – on everything from the use of commercial spyware to the spread of state-sponsored propaganda – remain in the dark.

In addition to producing original research and conducting advocacy, SHARE directly supports communities and individuals facing repression. Their presence online is critical for providing incident response.

“Cybersecurity tools protect our infrastructure and enable us to focus on our everyday activities,” said Bojan Perkov, Digital Policy Coordinator. “This often involves working with journalists and activists who are targeted by repression. We have to protect both our staff and the beneficiaries of our work.”

Building a Defense with Project Galileo

By moving their infrastructure behind Cloudflare, SHARE Foundation now has access to increased mitigation measures and has consolidated its security into a single, intuitive dashboard.

The organization takes advantage of:

Content Delivery Network (CDN): Cloudflare’s CDN improves the speed and reliability of the SHARE Foundation’s website for the 58,000 unique visitors it often receives each month.

Cloudflare’s CDN improves the speed and reliability of the SHARE Foundation’s website for the 58,000 unique visitors it often receives each month. DDoS Mitigation: This tool acts as the first line of defense against massive spikes in traffic, especially during heightened moments of risk when the organization is releasing a critical report.

This tool acts as the first line of defense against massive spikes in traffic, especially during heightened moments of risk when the organization is releasing a critical report. Website Application Firewall (WAF): WAF helps protect SHARE’s website against common web exploits.

WAF helps protect SHARE’s website against common web exploits. Workers: Workers allows organizations to code, launch, and scale applications across Cloudflare's global network. SHARE Foundation uses Workers to build and deploy tools quickly and securely.

For the SHARE Foundation, Cloudflare provides the security infrastructure that allows them to continue their work safely and securely. The organization hopes to raise awareness within their community to get more organizations covered under Project Galileo.