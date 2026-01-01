For over two decades, China Digital Times (CDT) has served as a vital "Resistance Media" outlet, dedicated to documenting and disseminating information scrubbed from the Chinese Internet. By archiving articles, social media posts, and comments deleted by authorities, CDT ensures that people’s voices online are protected. This mission makes them a relentless target for sophisticated cyberattacks.
CDT’s web presence is critical for its ability to reach audiences. Strong cybersecurity also keeps staff safe. A large-scale data breach remains the group’s primary concern. A successful intrusion of its systems could compromise more than 20 years of archives and, more critically, expose the identities of editors and put them in harm’s way.
Before joining Project Galileo, the organization was frequently knocked offline by cyberattacks. But as an organization with a small, largely part-time staff, CDT had few in-house resources to dedicate to maintaining a secure and persistent website.
Now, Project Galileo has made protection accessible to CDT, allowing the organization to redirect its limited funds toward its editorial mission and innovative new initiatives, such as leveraging AI to more easily track the daily disappearance of media accounts. “Services like Cloudflare effectively provide the infrastructure that allow us to stand up against online censorship,” said Xiao Qiang, the founder and Editor-in-Chief of CDT.
CDT utilizes a range of Cloudflare products to maintain a high-performance, secure bridge between its content and the organization’s global audience:
"Without Cloudflare, we would have had to turn to other specialized anti-attack service providers—not only would the costs be high, but the protection effectiveness and coverage would often be difficult to compare." - Xiao Qiang