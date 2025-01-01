Bring the Heat
An exclusive incentive for Cloudflare's strategic Public Sector partners
Ignite your earnings
And earn a Lava Lamp by connecting us with key clients
We're excited to announce the "Bring the Heat" campaign, a special opportunity for our valued strategic Public Sector partners to earn $1,000 and a Lava Lamp. Leverage your network and connect Cloudflare representatives with potential clients to claim your bounty.
At Cloudflare, we're all about innovation, even our random number generation is a little different! Did you know we sometimes use the mesmerizing patterns of lava lamps to help generate unpredictable numbers? It's just one of the many unique ways we ensure security.
How to earn your bounty
Schedule & complete a meeting
Arrange and attend a discovery call or meeting with a decision-maker at the Director level or above from a company listed in Cloudflare's Targeted Account List.*
Submit a deal registration
Submit a Cloudflare deal registration of $40K or more using the code FY25-Q4-AMER-NAMER-Partner-Engagement-PAR-Bring-The-Heat-PUBSEC (SEs and Reps are eligible for $1,000 each)
Claim your reward
Once the deal registration is approved, complete this form to claim your reward.
This is a fantastic opportunity to strengthen your relationship with Cloudflare and benefit financially from your connections
Special offer ends December 31, 2025.
( * )Both you and a Cloudflare representative must be present, and the meeting should focus on a detailed discussion of Cloudflare’s solutions. Both rep and SE will get a lava lamp.